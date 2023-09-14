MAGNOLIA, Ark. — The Wiley College men’s and women’s cross country teams competed in their second meet at Southern Arkansas University’s Lois Davis Invitational on Friday.
The Wildcats outran the University of Arkansas-Monticello in the five-kilometer race. For the second straight week, Javoun Goldsby led the men with a time of 19:21.3. His teammates Christian Lacy (19:35.4) and Jaylon Donson (19:37.6) followed closely behind. Amearium Harper (20:03.1) and Jaden Cole (20:07.4) rounded out the Wildcats’ total of 89 points. The host Muleriders won the meet with 25 points — all seven of their runners finished in the top 10. Ouachita Baptist University was runner-up and had the top two finishers.
The Lady Wildcats outpaced National Park College and NCAA institution University of Arkansas-Monticello. For the second straight meet, Asia Smith led the team finishing in 15:22.5. Kaiden Taylor followed at 15:30.9. Meeyesha Tutt-Moutouo (15:44.5), Shannon Mills (16:30) and Kyla Deyon (16:40.2) rounded out Wiley College’s total of 89 points. Ouachita Baptist University edged the host Muleriders 29-30. Henderson State University — an NCAA institution — finished just ahead of the Lady Wildcats.
Both teams will run down the road from campus on Oct. 7 when they compete in East Texas Baptist University’s Tiger Invitational at Marshall City Arena.