Wiley College cross country athletes Christian Brookins and De Lisha Paul were honored by the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics for their academic achievement as they were named Daktronics Scholar-Athletes Thursday.
Brookins and Paul earned the honor by maintaining a cumulative grade-point average of at least 3.5 while competing in their sport. This is the third time Paul has been recognized and the first time for Brookins.
The men’s and women’s cross country teams competed in five meets. The men finished runner-up in the 2022 Gulf Coast Athletic Conference Championship while the women finished third.