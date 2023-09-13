MARSHALL — It was a great day on the lake for the East Texas Baptist University Tiger Bass Fishing team as three boats qualified for the 2024 Major League Fishing (MLF) National Championships. Competing at the Sam Rayburn Reservoir Presented by Crock-O-Gator Tournament, ETBU had two top 20 teams and one top 30 team.
Brett Jolley and Cade Nettles finished with 13 pounds and 8 ounces for 14th place out of 180 boats. Corey Morris and Brayden Mercer then came in 19th place at 13 pounds and 3 ounces. Cross Campbell and Dylan Armstrong rounded out the top 30 in 27th place bringing 11 pounds and 15 ounces.
Kaden Proffitt and Cason Ragsdale found 11 pounds and 2 ounces for 33rd. Two teams found themselves in the 60s as Logan Clark and Layne Mercer were 64th (8 pounds, 13 ounces) and Dylan Benson and Austin Rose were 67th (8 pounds, 11 ounces). Zane Stroman finished with 3 pounds and 8 ounces for 115th place.
This was the first MLF tournament that ETBU participated in this year.