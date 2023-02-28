KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The tradition of great fishing from the East Texas Baptist University Tiger Bass Fishing team at the national level continues with a fifth-place finish at the 2023 Major League Fishing Abu Garcia College Fishing presented by YETI National Championships at Lake Toho presented by Lowrance. ETBU had four boats represented in Florida as Brett Jolley and Cade Nettles placed fifth out of 195 boats.
Jolley and Nettles had their best bag of the tournament on day three at 25 pounds and 13 ounces with the five-bass limit. When they weighed in, they were sitting in first place but eventually dropped down to fifth with a three-day total of 58 pounds and eight ounces. On day one they caught 14 pounds and seven ounces, followed by 18 pounds and four ounces on day two. All three days they reached the five-bass limit.
Kaden Proffitt and Cason Ragsdale came in 105th place with a two-day total of 17 pounds and 10 ounces. Their best day came on day two with a five-bass limit of nine pounds and six ounces.
Corey Morris and Cody Ross then came in 147th with a total of 11 pounds and five ounces. They had a five-bass limit on day one of six pounds and eight ounces.
Dylan Benson and Austin Rose finished at 152nd totaling 11 pounds and two ounces. They also had a strong first day of a five-bass limit at seven pounds and eight ounces.
It is the second year in a row that ETBU has placed in the top five for the national championships as Proffitt and Ragsdale won the 2022 MLF Championship in Oklahoma.