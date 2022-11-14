College Fishing: Two boats qualify for MLF National Tournament for ETBU at Lake 'O the Pines

MARSHALL — Hosting the Major League Fishing Abu Garcia College Series presented by YETI on Lake O’ The Pines, East Texas Baptist University had 11 compete on Friday. ETBU had three boats finish in the top 15 with two in the top 10.
Dylan Benson and Austin Rose came in sixth place while Cody Ross took ninth place as both teams qualified for the MLF Abu Garcia College Series National Championship tournament in February on Lake Toho in Kissimmee, Florida. It will be the fourth year in a row that ETBU has qualified for the MLF national championship tournament.
Benson and Rose were just a pound off of the top three and six ounces from fourth place bringing in a five fish total of 17 pounds. Ross then reeled in five fish for 16 pounds, four ounces and was less than a pound from the top five. Kaden Proffitt and Cason Ragsdale rounded out the top 15 in 13th place with a total of 15 pounds and 15 ounces.
Cannon Bird went solo to capture 13 pounds and seven ounces for 26th place. Brayden Merson and Ethan Thurston brought in 13 pounds and two ounces finishing in 31st. Coming in 42nd to finish up the top 50 boats, Corey Morris and Cade Nettles were 42nd at 11 pounds and 12 ounces.
ETBU will next fish on the Collegiate Bass Trail of Texas (CBTT) series on Nov. 19 at Caddo Lake.
ETBU Results
6th: Dylan Benson, Austin Rose – 17 pounds (5)
9th: Cody Ross – 16 pounds, 6 ounces (5)
13th: Kaden Proffitt, Cason Ragsdale – 15 pounds, 15 ounces (5)
26th: Cannon Bird – 13 pounds, 7 ounces (5)
31st: Brayden Mercer, Ethan Thurston – 13 pounds, 2 ounces (5)
42nd: Corey Morris, Cade Nettles – 11 pounds, 12 ounces (5)
80th: Fisher Davis, Clayton Primrose – 7 pounds, 8 ounces (3)
82nd: Cross Campbell, Trey McMeen – 7 pounds, 3 ounces (3)
87th: Andrew Wright – 6 pounds, 8 ounces (3)
102nd: Braydon Kelley, Haydan Marshall – 3 pounds, 9 ounces (2)
121st: Tanner French, Hudson Gentry