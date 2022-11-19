MARSHALL — Sixteen football players earned American Southwest Conference awards for East Texas Baptist University as the defense had 10 players earn awards. Jahkamian Carr made the first team as a defensive end, and EJ Burgess was named to the ASC Outstanding Sportsman Team of the Year.
Burgess, of Denham Springs, Louisiana, played all four years combining finishing with 38 tackles and one interception. He missed most of this season due to an injury after a break out season in 2021 with 22 tackles and one interception.
Carr, from Longview, made the All-ASC first team leading ETBU with six sacks for 25 yards. He finished with 24 tackles and 9.5 tackles for loss and one fumble recovery.
Making the second team were Cameron Kaufert (defensive line), Joey Johnson (linebacker), Trint Scott (defensive back), KJ Kelley (defensive back), and Alek Child (punter). Kaufert, of Sulphur Springs, earned his first ASC award. He finished with 4.5 sacks for 22 yards, seven tackles for loss, and 20 tackles. He also had four quarterback hurries. Johnson, from Dallas, gains his first All-ASC award after being the ASC Defensive Player of the Week twice this year. He totaled 49 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, four pass break ups and one forced fumble.
Scott, from Grand Prairie, led the team with five interceptions posting 27 tackles and six pass breakups. Kelley has now earned three All-ASC awards in two second team and one first team. He has also been a d3football.com All-American and member of the “Team of the Month.” He was second on the team in tackles with 57 recording one interception and three forced fumbles. In his career, he has eight interceptions and 165 tackles.
Child, from Castroville, is now a two-time All-ASC player moving up to second team after being third team last year. He averaged 40.3 yards per punt with his longest being 64 yards. He had 10 punts inside the 20-yard line and nine that were 50-plus yards.
Erick Arellano (offensive tackle), Corey Stang (center), Christian Booker (defensive line), Joey Verret (linebacker), Kenneth Bradley (defensive back), Robert Williams (defensive back) and Josh Whitmore (return specialist) were members of the All-ASC third team. Arellano, from Round Rock, and Stang, from Magnolia, earned the award for the offensive line. It is the second award for Arellano as he was honorable mention in spring 2021. Stang gains his fourth ASC award with two on the third team and one on the second and honorable mention teams.
Booker, from Humble, is given his first award finishing with 4.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, and 27 tackles. Verret, from Houston, led the team with 64 tackles gaining his first ASC award. He recorded three sacks, nine tackle for losses, one interception, and three breakups. Bradley, of Coushatta, Louisiana, also earns his first ASC award with 35 tackles, one interception, and two pass break ups. Williams, from DeSoto, is the fourth defensive back for ETBU’s defense to earn an All-ASC award and is his first. He finished with two interceptions, eight pass break ups and 30 tackles. Whitmore, from Richmond, led the team with 14 kickoff returns for 380 yards. His longest return was 73 yards and averaged 27.1 yards per kickoff.
Earning honorable mention status on offense are Cade Fant (tight end) and Jack Smith (offensive guard). Fant finishes his career with his first ASC award and had 16 catches for 125 yards and three touchdowns. As an offensive lineman, Smith earns his second straight honorable mention award.
ETBU finished the season at 5-5 and had 20 players recognized on senior day.