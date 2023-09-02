PINEVILLE, La. — Starting off with an exciting first quarter in the 2023 season opener, East Texas Baptist University’s momentum didn’t carry over into the second half as they fell to NAIA’s Louisiana Christian University, 34-14. ETBU held an early 7-3 lead before LCU reeled off 31 straight points.
ETBU finished with 287 yards of total offense in the first game with a new offensive coordinator and offense. Jaden Thomas led the team with 58 yards rushing on 14 carries with one touchdown. Trayen Wilcox finished with 74 yards receiving on three catches, while Tobias Jackson Jr., reeled in the first receiving touchdown of the year. Cornelius Banks threw for 127 yards, and Carlos Garibay threw for the first touchdown of the year.
Defensively, Daevien Willis led with seven tackles as both Joey Verret and Kyle Zalick added six. Coby Walker recovered a fumble finishing with three tackles.
LCU took their opening drive down the field and settled for a 25-yard field goal. Two minutes later, ETBU responded with their strongest drive of the night going 70-yards as Thomas trotted 42-yards for the go-ahead score. LCU drove to ETBU’s 34-yard line on the next possession but Walker came up with a fumble recovery after the Wildcats fumbled. ETBU then took the momentum to the LCU 34-yard line but turned the ball over on downs. Six plays later, LCU went 55-yards to take the lead, 10-7, and never relinquished the lead.
Neither team scored in the third quarter as LCU had a 24-7 lead at the half. The Wildcats added 10 more points in the fourth quarter before Jackson Jr. scored with 3:20 left in the game making it 34-14.
ETBU is now 0-1 on the year and will host Hendrix College on Saturday, Sept. 9 at 7 p.m. in Ornelas Stadium starting their NCAA Division III schedule.