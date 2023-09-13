MARSHALL — What a night it was in Ornelas Stadium as East Texas Baptist University had the largest comeback win in the history of the program to give new Head Coach Calvin Ruzicka his first win.
ETBU was down 24-points, 31-7, at the half before unleashing for 31 second half points leading to a one-point victory, 38-37, over Hendrix College in their first-ever meeting. ETBU is now 1-1 on the year.
“I am so proud of the boys and players for just believing. I told them at halftime in the locker room that we had dug ourselves a big hole and we could get out of it if we could just go out and perform and do our job, and they did,” said Ruzicka. “I’m very proud of the players for never giving up, ecstatic about our coaches because they went in and made the adjustments at halftime to put the boys in a position to compete like that and make this comeback.”
The last minute of the game became the most exciting as Hendrix scored with 24 seconds left in the game — but their two-point attempt to take the lead was denied. They followed by recovering the on-side kick, and three plays later set up for a 39-yard field that just missed as ETBU held onto the one-point win.
“This was a total team effort, defense, offense, special teams and coaches. Our belief in one another showed we could do it. We locked in second half and did our job,” said Ruzicka.
ETBU’s largest comeback before this had only been 21 points, twice, in the program. In 2009, ETBU was down 21-0 to Texas Lutheran before scoring 32 straight points for the win, 32-21, at Ornelas Stadium. The other time came in 2004 as ETBU was facing a 21-point deficit, 28-7, against Louisiana Christian before winning, 34-31, in Louisiana.
After a dismal first half, ETBU came out charging in the second half led by the defense. Not allowing any points until the final seconds of the game, ETBU recorded two interceptions, five sacks, 11 pass break ups and two forced fumbles. They also stopped Hendrix’s run game allowing just eight yards. Christian Booker led the team with 1.5 sacks, two pass break ups and an interception for a touchdown. Joey Verret finished with 11 tackles, while Jahkamian Carr posted 1.5 sacks. Coby Walker and Dominik Williams also had a sack.
Cornelius Banks went 28-for-46 for 242 yards and two passing touchdowns while rushing for 75 yards and one touchdown. Jaden Thomas finished with 70 yards rushing on 13 carries, but Trayjen Llanas-Wilcox posted 117 yards receiving one eight catches and one touchdown. Zay Thomas also had a receiving touchdown.
It looked as though the game would go ETBU’s way from the start as Hendrix turned the ball over on the opening kickoff as Verret forced the fumble and Jordyn Williams recovered. ETBU couldn’t do anything with it turning the ball over on downs at the Hendrix 15-yard line.
Hendrix scored on their next two possessions for a 10-0 lead. On their fifth possession, Hendrix made it 17-0 on a two-yard run. ETBU answered with a 69 yard drive as Banks rushed six-yards up the middle to make it 17-7 with 6:17 left in the second quarter. Hendrix scored on their next two possessions for a 31-7 halftime lead.
ETBU roared out of halftime scoring 21-points in the third quarter, cutting the lead to three, 31-28. The first score came on the opening possession as ETBU went 71 yards and Zay Thomas caught a 10-yard pass for the second touchdown of the day. With 8:17 left, just four minutes after scoring a touchdown, Booker used his big hands to grab an interception on a screen going 15-yards for a pick-6 cutting the lead to 10, 31-21. Llanas-Wilcox then caught a 17-yard pass just before the third quarter ended on a 72-yard drive as ETBU was within three, 31-28, going into the final quarter.
Thomas put ETBU up for the first time in the game, 35-31, on a 29-yard run at the 11:23 mark. It was Pedro Cavazos that iced the game with a 40-yard field goal making it 38-31. That field goal became the difference in the game.
Hendrix scored with 23-seconds left pulling within one, 38-37, but opted to take the two-point chance for the win. The pass to the right sideline was short as ETBU stopped the threat. But, HC wasn’t done as they recovered the on-side kick with 23 seconds left. The Warriors pushed ETBU to the brinks 25 yards putting themselves in contention for the win. HC set up for a 39-yard field goal with three-seconds left but was shy of making it as ETBU won the game, 38-37.
ETBU will host Wisconsin-Osh Kosh on Saturday at 1 p.m. in Ornelas Stadium.