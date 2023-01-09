MARSHALL — Building on what has been established from within the East Texas Baptist University football program, the Tigers announced new coordinators for the upcoming 2023 season.
Jordan Collins was named the defensive coordinator and Jordan Armstrong the offensive coordinator. Mason Ruzicka will also be promoted to Special Teams and Recruiting Coordinator.
“In searching to fill out the Tiger Football staff I was looking for three things: men of character with strong Christian faith, guys with energy who are passionate about leading young men at ETBU, and coaches who are loyal to our vision for making this a successful program,” said Head Coach Calvin Ruzicka on the coaching promotions.
Collins is a staple in the ETBU defense that has become one of the best in NCAA Division III. He has coached the defensive line the past four years, developing talent to become the best in the American Southwest Conference. This year, defensive end Jahkamian Carr earned All-ASC first team and was D3football.com All-Region second team. Following Carr, Cameron Kaufert (second team) and Christian Booker (third team) were also named All-ASC for the defensive line, as nine defensive players earned All-ASC awards. The ETBU defense finished the 2022 regular season first in the nation for team tackles for loss at 9.2 per game and was 13th in sacks at 3.4 per game while leading the ASC with 34 sacks.
In the past four years, there have been nine All-ASC players for the defensive line under Collins. In each season the defensive line has become better through his development. This past year, ETBU finished third in the ASC in overall defense, allowing just 22.1 points per game and had three defensive linemen in the top 10 for sacks.
Playing at the NCAA Division I level, Collins was a defensive lineman at Incarnate Word from 2016-18. He was a part of the 2018 Southland Conference Championship team that played in the NCAA Division I FCS playoffs. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in philosophy with a concentration in pre-law from Incarnate Word in 2018 and received his master’s degree in strategic communications from ETBU in 2021. He attends New Macedonia Baptist Church.
Ruzicka says on Collins, “Jordan has a very similar philosophy to mine when it comes to defense and how it should be played, which is aggressive. He’s an excellent teacher to our players as far as scheme, technique, and develops them to their full potential. I am proud of the way he builds relationships with all of our players not just in his position group and his passion and energy is contagious and our players feed off that.”
Taking over the offensive play calling is Jordan Armstrong. He will be entering his second year at ETBU, after serving as the Wide Receivers coach during the 2022 season. He was a part of an offense that threw for over 1,800 yards and in the final game scored 43 points. Prior to ETBU, he spent Spring 2022 as the Wide Receivers coach at NCAA Division II Findlay University (OH).
For the 2020-21 seasons, he was Wide Receivers coach for Olivet Nazarene University (IL) at the NAIA level. In the spring 2021 season, ONU went 8-0 making the NAIA National Playoffs for the first time in over 20 years and won the Mid-States Football Association Conference Championship. The offense that spring season finished first in the MSFA in total offense, scoring offense, rushing offense, and passing offense. ONU went 7-3 in the 2021 fall season averaging 420 yards of offense and 33.1 points per game. In two seasons, six wide receivers earned All-MFSA awards, with three being on the first team as Jalen Dunnigan and Brian Jenkins were both named NAIA All-Americans.
Coaching in the high school ranks for three seasons in Florida, Armstrong was at Felix Varela Senior High School as the Pass Game Coordinator and Wide Receivers Coach. He helped produce six players that signed college letters of intent, and his teams broke two single game records in passing touchdowns and passing yards.
Collegiately, he played defensive back at NCAA Division II Fairmont State University for three seasons, appearing in 23 games. At Felix Varela Senior High School, he was a two-time All-Dade County honorable mention selection and a third-team member. He set the school record for over 3,000 passing yards and also rushed for over 1,000 yards with 40-plus touchdowns.
Armstrong holds a master’s degree in organizational leadership from Olivet Nazarene (2021) and a bachelor’s degree in communications (2016) from Fairmont State University. He and his wife, Haley, were married in July 2022 and attend Cypress Valley Bible Church in Marshall.
“Jordan is a great role model to our young men,” says Ruzicka. “He’s very relational with our team and has become a mentor to a number of our players and not to mention he’s a phenomenal recruiter. His style of offense is going to be fun for our players to be a part of and very exciting to watch.”
Another promotion from within is Mason Ruzicka, taking over as the special teams and recruiting coordinator. He is currently the Linebackers Coach and is entering his fifth year at ETBU. He has coached five players that have earned six All-ASC awards at linebacker including All-American Anton Clark and All-Region player Justice Henson.
Ruzicka played high school football in a storied program at Cedar Hill High School in Texas. He was the starting fullback on the 2013 5A Texas State Championship team and earned All-District first team, Academic All-State first team, and was selected the National Football Foundation Gridiron Club of Dallas Scholar-Athlete of the Year. He received a scholarship to play football at Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar, Missouri, where he was a two-year starter. He later transferred to the University of Texas at Arlington, where he received his bachelor of arts in history in 2018 with a minor in disability studies. In 2020, he earned a master’s degree in education – sports leadership from ETBU.
Head Coach Calvin Ruzicka said this about Mason, “He sets a high standard for his players and strives to hold them accountable, while trying to make his position group the best on the team. Throughout his playing career as a linebacker or fullback, he also excelled on every special team group. He brings experience, knowledge and passion to share with our players, as well as a desire to help them be their best.”
Head Coach Calvin Ruzicka enters his first year as head coach for ETBU in 2023 taking over for Brian Mayper, who retired in November 2022.