MARSHALL — Aug. 31 has been on circled on the calendar for the East Texas Baptist University football team since spring. This date was the first date that NCAA Division III programs can play, and ETBU opened up their 2023 season under new Head Coach Calvin Ruzicka against Louisiana Christian University, formerly known as Louisiana College.
Ruzicka led his first fall camp putting together a young team with a young coaching staff. He has two new coordinators in Jordan Collins (defense) and Trevor Hopkins (offense). Collins has been at ETBU the past four seasons and was promoted to defensive coordinator this spring. Hopkins, along with former ETBU All-American Tyler Bates (passing game coordinator/quarterbacks), Jaylon Jackson (wide receivers), and former ETBU All-ASC center and graduate assistant Cory Stang (tight ends), are all new offensive coaches.
“Fall camp went really, really well as we installed a new offense and our coaches picked it up quickly and its been great to see those new offensive coaches jell as a unit as they get better as an offense each day,” said Ruzicka.
The coaching staff will be one of the youngest in the nation as Collins and Mason Ruzicka bring the most experience in coaching as their careers have started at ETBU in the past four years.
ETBU had only four practices together before school started on Aug. 14. From that point on, the team had their regular schedule of afternoon practices unless the heat changed that. The “fall” camp concluded on Thursday, Aug. 24, when they traveled to Shreveport, La., to face first-year program Centenary College. It was the Gent’s first on-campus football games since the early 1900s. This was the first time that ETBU hit pads with a different program after two weeks of practice.
Ruzicka says, “It was a great chance to see a different opponent than ourselves in scrimmaging Centenary last week. It was good to go on the road and practice our routine of what it was like to travel. I was proud of our guys and what they did there.”
Heading into his first season, Ruzicka is optimistic about his team and the growth together. The young team has worked hard improving their skills the past two weeks. He says, “The juice and excitement at practice has been fun to see. When we have competitions of offense vs. defense, the defense is getting crunk cheering for each other and the offensive is together being loud, and that type of energy and support is contagious. We are going to need that kind of energy on the sidelines this season.”