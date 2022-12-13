MARSHALL — Three East Texas Baptist University football players have been given awards D3football.com All-Region 3 status for their play in the 2022 season. Jordan Estes, Jahkamian Carr and K.J. Kelley have all earned awards.
Estes (Sr., Rowlett) was voted onto the All-Region first team as a long snapper. This is his first All-Region award and his second award of his career after being named a AFCA All-American first teamer last year. This year, he had 50 perfect punting snaps, 10 field goal snaps and 28 extra point snaps for 88 perfect snaps. ETBU averaged 40.3 yards per punt this year, too.
Carr (So., Longview) made it on the All-Region second team as a defensive end. He was an All-ASC first team selection earning his first career award. Collecting six sacks, he was second in the ASC at 0.75 per game and sixth in tackles for loss at 1.19 per game. He recorded 24 tackles with three quarterback hurries and one forced fumble. Against Southwestern, he posted a career-high two sacks.
Kelley (Sr., Abilene) finishes his career with another award being named to the third team as a cornerback. This is his fifth D3football.com award in being an All-American (spring ’21), a preseason All-American (fall ’21), “Team of the Month” (Feb. ’21), and “Team of the Week” (Nov. 4, ’19). He has also earned three All-ASC awards in two second team and one first team award. This year he was second on the team in tackling (57), had one interception, and three forced fumbles. Over his career he has amassed eight interceptions and 165 tackles.
ETBU finished the year at 5-5 and 4-4 in the ASC.