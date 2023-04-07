DENTON — Facing off against several NCAA Division II programs, East Texas Baptist University came in 11th place of 15 teams at the Dallas Baptist University Classic. This was the final tournament before the American Southwest Conference Championships at the end of April.
ETBU shot a 900 and was five strokes off the top 10. They had a 305 in round one, followed with a 295 and then 300. They were just 20 strokes from the top five.
Jack Sladek was the top golfer with a 217 in 14th place. He shot 72 in the first 18, followed by a 74 and then finished up with a third-round best of 71. Kip Childress also finished in the top 25 tied for 21st. He shot a 220 (77-72-71) as his best round came in the final round with a 71.
Michael Milstead then came in 42nd with a 226 (76-72-78), followed by Tristan Frederick in 77th (80-77-80) with a 237 and Truett Steen in 82nd (82-77-82) with a 241.
ETBU will finish their season April 28-30 at the ASC Championship Tournament in Alexandria, Louisiana.