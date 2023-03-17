LONGVIEW — Emily Watson earned another top 10 finish for the East Texas Baptist University women’s golf team as they finished third of three teams at the LeTourneau University Pinecrest Invitational. ETBU finished with a 725 as a team (364-361).
Watson shot a 169 (82-87) on a rough course due to rain earlier in the week to tie for fifth place. She was six strokes off the winner and one off of second place. ETBU then had the 11th through 14th place finishes. Hannah Koonce came in 11th with a 184 (93-91), followed by Kirsten Bridges in 12th (95-90) with a 185, Hannah Blaha in 13th (94-93=187) and Kaylie Nash in 14th (106-99=205). Lily Wehmeyer finished in 16th with a 216 (109-107).
ETBU will have one more tournament before the ASC Championships as they participate in the UTD Texas Cup next week in Richardson.
Men
LONGVIEW — Finishing in the top five at the Pinecrest Invitational, East Texas Baptist University came in fourth of 10 programs. ETBU finished 34 strokes off the winner with a 908 as Jack Sladek and Kip Childress were in the top 10.
ETBU shot a 305 in round one but had a 301 in round two and a 302 in the final round for the 908. They finished just six strokes off of third place Concordia Texas and 33 strokes from winner LeTourneau University.
Sladek finished with a 219 just eight strokes off the medalist. He had a 75 in round one but then fired a 70 in the next round. He finished with a 74 for 219, being two strokes off third and seven from second. Childress came in eighth with a 222. He started with a 75 and followed with a 72 and then a 75 in the third round for 222.
Michael Milstead tied for 35th with a 237 (76-82-79) to finish in the top 40. Truett Steen then came in tied for 44th with a 242 (79-77-86) to be in the top 50. Emmett Ely finished in 52nd (84-89-74=247), while Randall Searls came in 62nd (80-87-85=252).
ETBU will next golf in the UTD Texas Cup next Monday and Tuesday.