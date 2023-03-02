KINGWOOD — Facing off against two other American Southwest Conference programs in the UTD Lidlifter Challenge in the Houston area, East Texas Baptist University finished in third place of the women’s golf competition. They shot 13 strokes better on day to for a 697 total.
ETBU shot a 355 on day one and then a 342 on day two for the 697 to finish behind Hardin-Simmons University (340-341=681) and Texas Dallas (307-298-605).
Emily Watson and Hannah Koonce were in the top 10. Watson shot a 156 with a 78 on both days for fifth place, just 11 strokes off the leader. Koonce then finished with a 170 shooting an 87 and 83.
Kristen Bridges followed in 13th place with a 180 (93-87). Kayli Nash was 15th (97-94=191) and Hannah Blaha 16th (97-101=198), while Lily Wehmeyer came in 19th (113-103=216).
ETBU will next compete on March 6-7 at the University of Dallas at the Lake Whitney Golf Course.
Men’s Golf
KINGWOOD — In their first competition of the spring at the UTD Lidlifter Challenge in the Houston area, East Texas Baptist University came in tied for sixth place out of 11 programs. ETBU shot a two-round total of 624 and was 23 strokes off the winner.
Both days, ETBU shot a 312 to even out at 624. They were just nine strokes off of third place and 21 strokes from second.
Jack Sladek was the top golfer for the Tigers, shooting at 148 to tie for fifth. He had a 72 on day one and a 76 on day two finishing in the top 10. Kip Childress was the other Tiger to be in the top 20 with a 154 tied for 19th with a 78 and 76.
Michael Milstead then came in 37th (78-81) with a 159, and Truett Steen was tied for 45th with a 163 (84-79). Grayson Griffith finished in 63rd with a 181 (92-89).
ETBU will next compete at the Lake Whitney Golf Course next week hosted by the University of Dallas.