GRANBURY — Finishing up the 2022-23 athletic season at the American Southwest Conference Tournament Championships, the East Texas Baptist University women’s golf team came in seventh place. Emily Watson finished her career at ETBU with a top 20 finish and was named All-ASC second team.
ETBU shot a 1050 (353-347-350) in the three-day tournament at the Nutcracker in Granbury. They improved their score by six on day two and then shot a 350 on day three.
Emily Watson tied for 13th to lead ETBU with a 239. She shot better each day from an 85 to 81 and finishing with a 73. Hannah Koonce then came in 32nd (91-90-87) with a 268, Kirsten Bridges was 33rd (90-87-94=271), Hannah Blaha was 34th (89-91-93=273), and Kayli Nash was 35th (92-90-100=282).
ETBU has two players that finished up their careers in Watson and Koonce. Watson was named to the All-ASC second team for the third year in a row becoming the first women’s golfer to do so in program history. This year, she was named the ASC Golfer of the Week on October 26 after winning the University of Dallas Invite, was the ASC Fall Invite runner-up, and had six top five finishes. Last year, she made the ASC All-Tournament team as the ASC Tournament runner-up which is the best finish for a golfer in program history.
Koonce was the ASC Sportsmanship Athlete of the Year in 2022. Her best finish came at the DIII Lidlifter Challenge in Kingwood coming in ninth place.
Both players have helped grow the program the last four years earning team national rankings in the 2020-21 year.