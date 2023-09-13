MARSHALL — It was a hard-fought day for the East Texas Baptist University Tigers as they tied 0-0 with Belhaven University on Saturday. It is the third straight tie for ETBU as they are now 0-1-3.
Bruno Palmieri led the team in shots with two. Joel Garcia and Gabriel Alvarez each had one shot as well. Palmieri and Garcia also led the team with shots on goal, each having one.
The defensive play from both sides in the first half was very effective as the Tigers only had two shots. Palmieri made his first shot attempt at 28:07, but it missed to the left. Later in the half, at 35:27, Garcia made his only shot attempt which was on target for a goal but was saved by Belhaven. Belhaven fired five shots in this half, and all but one of them went sailing over the goal.
In the second half, both teams defensive play was still going strong as ETBU only had two shots. Alvarez made his only shot at 61:28, but it missed high. Later in this half, at 83:21, Palmieri had his second attempt miss as it was on target but saved by Belhaven. Belhaven fired only two shots in this half as both missed the goal.
ETBU will head to Georgetown on Friday at 7:30 p.m. to face Southwestern University.
ETBU Women’s Soccer
MARSHALL — On a clear day at Cornish field, East Texas Baptist University held off Belhaven University, 2-1, for their second straight win. ETBU is now 2-0-2 on the season and 7-4-2 all-time against the Blazers.
The Tigers held most of the possession in the match and were dangerous throughout. They recorded more shots with 13 to Belhaven’s nine and posted more shots on goal, with six to Belhaven’s three. Giselle Laredo and Olivia Gallegos were tied for the most shots with three a piece, while Gallegos led in shots on goal at two. Addison Funk collected a pair of key saves in the match.
The Tigers came out hot in the match, connecting passes and using the wings to create dangerous chances. The scoring opened in the fifth minute when Gallegos put the ball top bins from outside the box from a tight angle for a 1-0 lead. Twenty minutes later, Laredo chipped the keeper from 40 yards out to double the Tigers’ lead, 2-0. Gallegos almost struck again less than a minute later, hitting the crossbar. ETBU held their two-goal lead heading into the half.
Belhaven began to get back into things in the second half. They pulled to within one in the 54th minute, but were unable to find much else. The Tigers played stifling defense the remainder of the half, only allowing two more shots on goal. The game would finish at 2-1 win for ETBU.
The Tigers will play again Wednesday in Irving against the University of Dallas.