MARSHALL — For the third season in a row, the East Texas Baptist University women’s soccer program has landed a United States Coaches (USC) All-Region Award. Amy Pineda has been named to the USC All-Region X Third team. This award joins her All-American Southwest Conference First Team award for this year.
Pineda had a great season, competing and starting in all 18 games, playing 1,102 minutes. She took 36 shots, 10 on goal and held a 27.8 shot on goal percentage. She had a season high of six shots, as well as three shots on goal in a game against LeTourneau on Oct. 15. She posted one goal in a match-up with Centenary College earning two points on Sept. 1.
Pineda will be graduating with her undergraduate degree in elementary education in spring 2023. She has three All-ASC awards on first team, second team and honorable mention as a midfielder.
The Tigers finished 8-8-2 overall with a 4-3-1 at home record ending their season on a two-match win streak defeating Howard Payne 3-1 on Oct. 27 and Sul Ross 1-0 on Oct. 29.
USC All-Region Awards
2022: Amy Pineda (3rd team)
2021: Brianna Mickshaw (3rd team, Fall)
2021-Spring: Ashleigh Rondon, , Raegan Kappler, Jenna Kucera (Player of Distinction Award)
2017: Kibrianna Bonner (3rd team), Heather Brady (3rd team)