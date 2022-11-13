College Soccer: Six from ETBU given ASC awards

MARSHALL — Six players from the East Texas Baptist University men’s soccer program have gained an American Southwest Conference post season awards. Garrett Garvin led the way being named All-ASC First-Team. Bruno Palmieri, Matthew Dieb, Jordan Beechum, Justus Crow and Joel Garcia all earned awards.
Garvin (Jr.; Ovilla, Texas) earns his first All-ASC First Team award as a midfielder and second ASC award. Last year, he was an All-ASC second team selection. He led the team with five goals, two assists, and 12 points with 37 shots and 21 on goal. In the upset win over Texas Dallas, he had three points with a goal and an assist. He is the first All-ASC first team selection since 2019.
Making the second team is Palmieri (So.; Santos, Brazil) for his first career ASC award. He finished the year with playing in 17 matches starting 16 with two goals, one assist, and five points. He collected goals against Belhaven and Mississippi University of the Women.
Dieb (Jr.; Arlington, Texas), Beechum (Jr.; Waxahachie, Texas), Crow (So.; Lake Jackson, Texas) and Garcia (Jr.; Palestine, Texas) all were honorable mention. This is Dieb’s first All-ASC award and he was the ASC Defensive Player of the Week this year, too. He had two goals on the year playing in 15 matches and helping with three shutouts. Beechum gains his first ASC award after playing and starting in all 17 matches. He took five shots and also helped with the three shutouts. Crow is All-ASC honorable mention for the second year in a row. He collected four assists in 15 matches played starting 12. Garcia, who was the ASC Offensive Player of the Week earlier in the season, earns his first All-ASC award. He finished second on the team in assists (four) and points (eight) while having two goals.
ETBU finished the year at 7-7-3 and had three ASC Players of the Week this season.