SHREVEPORT, La. — The Wiley College men’s soccer team took the field against one of the top teams in the NAIA on Friday. It fell 13-0 to Louisiana State University Shreveport, which was receiving votes in the NAIA Coaches Top 25 poll.
The Wildcats (0-3) held the Pilots scoreless for the first 14 minutes but fell behind after that. They gave up goals in the 25th and 43rd minutes to trail by three at halftime. Any hopes of a second half rally were quickly snuffed out as the Pilots scored three goals in the first 20 minutes of the second half.
Fernando Rojas put up Wiley College’s only shot. Goalkeeper Santos Perez saw 37 shots with 24 on goal. He made 11 stops. The Pilots had 12 corner kicks. A total of 19 fouls were called and two yellow cards were issued.
TEXAS A&M TEXARKANA 8, WILEY COLLEGE 0
Playing their first home regular season match in nearly five years, the Wiley College men’s soccer team fell to Texas A&M University Texarkana 8-0 Sunday at Pemberton Field.
The Wildcats (0-4) controlled possession most of the first half and put up two shots. They fell behind with 10 minutes remaining in the first half. In the first 20 minutes of the second half, the Wildcats allowed three goals.
Wiley College was outshot 30-6 and 18-3 in shots on goal. Takumi Ota and Fabrice Mutabazi each put up two shots with one on goal. Peter Tu also put up a shot on goal. Santos Perez made 10 saves in his fourth career start. Texas A&M Texarkana had nine corner kick opportunities to Wiley College’s two. Only seven fouls were called but four yellow cards were issued.
The Wildcats will return to the pitch at 2 p.m. Thursday when they face the University of Houston-Victoria in Houston.