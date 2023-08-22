SHREVEPORT, La. — In its first match since 2018, the Wiley College men’s soccer team found the back of the net. The match ended with a 4-1 loss to Centenary College Friday at Mayo Field.
After giving up a goal in the 12th minute, Juan Rojas blasted a ball from about 20 yards from the left side of the net that made it past the goalkeeper and tied the match at one in the 27th minute. He had another shot on goal later in the half.
The Wildcats (0-1) thought they took the lead when they kicked a ball that bounced off a Centenary player. However, they were ruled offsides — despite being in the offensive zone. The Gents took advantage of the turn of events and took the lead for good in the 36th minute. The Wildcats allowed another goal in the 41st minute to trail by two at halftime.
Playing with only 12 field players, Wiley College made it tough on Centenary. It put up 12 shots, with six requiring goalkeeper Sami Borchalli to make a play. In the second half, they held the Gents scoreless through nearly 41 minutes. A hand ball called by the official set up the final tally. The match was physical as Centenary was called for eight fouls, with four resulting in yellow cards. Wiley College committed seven fouls, but only one resulted in a yellow card.
Santos Perez made his first career start in goal, and stopped three shots. He faced 16 with seven on goal. Habimana Janvier led the Wildcats with four shots and one on net. Juan Cedillo put two shots on goal and Alejandro Sanchez put up two shots with one on net. Fabrice Mutabazi put one shot on net.
Wiley College will visit Southwestern Assemblies of God University on Aug. 25. The Lions will open the season on Tuesday at McMurry University.
Women’s Soccer plays first match in five years
The Wiley College women’s soccer team’s rebirth began as it took the field against the Centenary College Ladies Friday for its first regular season match since 2018. The match ended with a 3-0 loss at Mayo Field.
Despite playing shorthanded one player, the Lady Wildcats held their own as they didn’t allow a goal in the first 40 minutes. Mariana Ramirez faced 14 shots and stopped 11. Centenary got on the board with 4:26 left in the first half.
The man disadvantage didn’t give Wiley College a lot of space to move the ball. It made it difficult to maintain possession and prevented them from making an offensive attack. The Ladies were able to put up 24 shots and had eight corner kicks. The Lady Wildcats gave up goals in the 48th and 87th minutes. There weren’t many whistles as both teams combined for seven fouls.
Wiley College (0-1) will return to action on Aug. 25 when it visits Southwestern Assemblies of God University. It will be the Lions’ season opener and the first time the teams have met since 2015.