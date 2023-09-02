The Wiley College men’s soccer team will open its home schedule against Texas A&M University Texarkana at 5 p.m. Sunday.
Live statistics and video will be available. The link can be found in the men’s soccer schedule on wileyathletics.com.
The Wildcats (0-2) were set to play their third straight road match on Thursday against Louisiana State University Shreveport. They were coming off a 4-1 loss at Southwestern Assemblies of God University on Aug. 25. Habimana Janvier scored his first goal of the season. Takumi Ota put a shot on goal. Fabrice Mutabazi and Alejandro Sanchez put up shots. Santos Perez stopped one shot.
Texas A&M Texarkana (1-1) split their first two matches — beating Central Baptist College 4-0 and falling at Williams Baptist College 4-1. Dillon Williams has scored two goals. Christian Gomez has a goal and an assist. Jacob Mendez started both games and has stopped two shots. Don Koontz enters his eighth season as head coach of the Eagles.
Sunday’s match will be the fourth against the Eagles. The Wildcats were victorious in the first three, outscoring Texas A&M-Texarkana 8-1. This will be the Eagles second visit to Marshall and first as a non-conference opponent after competing in the RRAC together from 2016-18.