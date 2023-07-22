The Wiley College women’s soccer team reveals its first varsity schedule since 2018 with 14 matches, including seven at Pemberton Field, as it announced its 2023 schedule Thursday.
The Lady Wildcats played as a club team last fall. They will compete in the Continental Athletic Conference due to the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference not having enough participating schools. Rafael Gonzalez enters his first season as head coach. The schedule will begin with tune-ups a scrimmage at Mountain View College (Aug. 8) and an exhibition match against Louisiana State University-Shreveport at Pemberton Field (Aug. 12).
The regular season begins on Aug. 18 at NCAA Division III program Centenary College. Wiley College will follow with a match at Southwestern Assemblies of God University — which reached the Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament. It will open its home regular season schedule against Arkansas Baptist College — which is also a Continental Athletic Conference school — on Aug. 27. The Lady Wildcats will host the defending Red River Athletic Conference Tournament champion Texas A&M-Texarkana on Sept. 3. They will meet the University of Houston-Victoria, which advanced to the RRAC semifinals on Sept. 7 in Houston. Wiley College will return home to face Arlington Baptist on Sept. 16.
It will begin a two-game road swing at the University of St. Thomas-Houston on Sept. 29 and Arkansas Baptist on Oct. 7. The Lady Wildcats will host GCAC school Tougaloo College on Oct. 12. They will rematch with Arlington Baptist on the road on Oct. 21 and Tougaloo on Oct. 26. Wiley College closes the regular season at home against Centenary College on Oct. 29.
The top four teams will compete for the Continental Athletic Conference Championship and a berth in the NAIA Women’s Soccer National Championship.
Men’s Soccer reveals 2023 schedule
The Wiley College men’s soccer team will make its return to the pitch with 14 games, including six at Pemberton Field as it announced its 2023 schedule.
This season will be the Wildcats’ first varsity season since 2018. Last fall they played as a club team. Wiley College will compete in the Continental Athletic Conference because there aren’t enough schools participating in the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference. Rafael Gonzalez enters his first season as head coach.
The Wildcats will prepare for the season with a scrimmage at Mountain View College on Aug. 8 and a home exhibition match against Louisiana State University-Shreveport — which won the 2023 Red River Athletic Conference championship tournament — on Aug. 12.
The regular season will kick off with a pair of road matches against NCAA Division III program Centenary College on Aug. 18 and Southwestern Assemblies of God University on Aug. 25. Wiley College will visit LSU-Shreveport on Sept. 1.
The first home regular season match will be against Texas A&M University-Texarkana on Sept. 3. The Wildcats and Eagles competed in the RRAC from 2016-2018. On Sept. 7, Wiley College will face the University of Houston-Victoria at Houston Sports Park. The Jaguars reached the RRAC semifinals last season. The Wildcats will begin a three-match homestand on Sept. 15 against Austin College. They will face Arlington Baptist University — which is restarting its program on Sept. 16. The homestand will conclude against Texas Wesleyan University which reached the 2022 Sooner Athletic Conference Championship.
Wiley College will travel to the University of St. Thomas-Houston — which won the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference and advanced to the third round of the NCAA Division III Tournament — on Sept. 29. The Wildcats and Celts competed in the RRAC from 2011-2018. The home schedule will conclude on Oct. 12 against Tougaloo College. The teams will rematch in Jackson, Miss. on Oct. 26. Wiley College will visit Arlington Baptist on Oct. 21.
The top four teams will compete for the Continental Athletic Conference Championship and a berth in the NAIA Men’s Soccer National Championship.