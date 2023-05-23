MARSHALL — In the second day of the NCAA Division III Marshall, Texas Regional Tournament, No. 6 East Texas Baptist University dropped both games as their season came to an end. ETBU fell to Belhaven University, 4-0, in the winner’s bracket and then lost the elimination game vs. No. 7 Texas Lutheran, 4-3.
ETBU finishes at 39-7 on the year and won the program’s 11th American Southwest Conference Tournament.
Belhaven 4, ETBU 0
After two scoreless innings, Belhaven scored two runs in the third inning and then two more in the sixth inning for a four-run lead. Tauryn Cummings lead the team two hits as ETBU had just five in the game. ETBU left 10 runners on base in the game and had three scoring opportunities but came up short.
Ashley Croft went 2.1 innings, receiving the loss as Hannah Kelley finished the final 3.2 innings with two strikeouts.
TLU 4, ETBU 3
A late rally by ETBU fell shy of a comeback win in the bottom of the seventh inning scoring two runs falling, 4-3. ETBU had three hits the entire game as two came in the seventh innings.
Delanie Loya was 2-of-3 with two RBI as Croft had the other hit. Corley Carpenter recorded a RBI, too. Toni Tamborello started going three innings, giving up four earned runs on seven hits. Kelley pitched the final four innings and had two strikeouts.
TLU scored four runs in the first three innings for the 4-0 lead. They had two runs in the first inning and two in the third inning for the lead. Loya doubled in a Allison Damiani in the fourth inning for the first run, cutting the lead to three, 4-1. She then had another double in the seventh as Hannah A. Kelley came in for the second run. Carpenter grounded out as Braelyn Buchanan scored the final run.
ETBU finished the year going 28-2 at home with a perfect 27-0 regular season home record.