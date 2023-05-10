MARSHALL — A perfect regular season at home happened on Saturday afternoon as No. 10 East Texas Baptist University held off Sul Ross State, 2-1. The win moved ETBU’s record for Bell Park at Taylor Field this year to 27-0 for a first in program history: going undefeated at home. ETBU is now 35-5 and finished 22-5 in the ASC as the regular season runners-up.
Toni Tamborello came in as the relief pitcher going 5.1 innings for the win with one strike out. Hannah Kelley started recording 1.2 innings, allowing just one hit. ETBU had just four hits in the game as Tauryn Cumming led the team with two. Tristen Maddox and Jalen Perez also had a hit. Ashley Croft and Perez recorded a RBI each.
Croft brought in the first run with a ground out in the first inning as Maddox came in for a 1-0 lead. In the second inning, Perez singled in Cummings to go up, 2-0. Tamborello came in the second inning with two outs and recorded a fielder’s choice to end the inning. She then retired the side in the third, fifth and sixth inning. SRSU earned their only run in the seventh inning on a ground out.
ETBU will now play in the ASC Tournament next weekend in Belton.
Friday's Games
MARSHALL — In the final home double header of the season, No. 10 East Texas Baptist University took care of business sweeping Sul Ross State University, 8-0, and 9-1.
Hannah Kelley and Ashley Croft allowed just five combined hits and one earned run with four strikeouts on the day. Corley Carpenter and Tristen Maddox both had four hits as Mary Frances Ellis led the team with five RBI. ETBU had 21 hits with seven doubles scoring 17 runs.
Game 1: ETBU 8, SRSU 0 (6 inn)
Kelley pitched a three-hit shutout with one strikeout, walking just one batter as she moved to 14-2 on the year. She retired the side in the second, fourth and fifth innings. Carpenter, Maddox and Ellis all had two hits. Frances led the team with three RBI, while Maddox added two and Courtney White, Tauryn Cummings and Carpenter had one RBI.
In the first inning, both Cummings and White singled in runs for the 2-0 lead. The fourth inning brought three more runs as Carpenter had a double for a RBI. Ellis added two RBI on a single to left field to make it 5-0. In the sixth inning, Ellis made it 6-0 on a single to center field and then Maddox singled up the middle for a 8-0 run-rule win.
Game 2: ETBU 9, SRSU 1
The Tigers pounded out 10 hits for nine runs in the run-rule win in six innings. Croft improved to 17-1 on the year with three strikeouts, giving up two hits and one earned run. Maddox, Croft, Cummings and Carpenter all had two hits. Maddox, Carpenter and Ellis added two RBI each, while White, Delanie Loya and Cummings recorded one RBI.
SRSU took a 1-0 lead in the first inning, but ETBU scored eight runs over the next three innings for an 8-1 lead. Maddox and White earned a RBI in the second inning to take the lead, 2-1. The third inning brought four runs making 6-1. Loya and Carpenter added a RBI in the fourth inning for an 8-1 lead. Cummings ended the game with a RBI single in the sixth inning for the eight-run win, 9-1.