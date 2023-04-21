MARSHALL — Moving back into the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) top 10, East Texas Baptist University is ranked 10th in the newest poll. This is the third week this season that ETBU has been in the top 10 and now has been ranked for 125 straight weeks.
ETBU earned 160 points for 10th place and are 50 points out of the top five. They have been as high as seventh this year on March 21 and were eighth on March 14. They started the season ranked at 13th. There are two other American Southwest Conference teams in the NFCA Top 25 in No. 18 Mary Hardin-Baylor and No. 23 Hardin-Simmons University.
This weekend will bring another ASC series to Bell Park at Taylor Field as ETBU hosts Texas Dallas. They will play a double header on Friday at 5 p.m./7 p.m. and then at noon on Saturday. ETBU is currently 26-5 and 13-5 in the ASC.