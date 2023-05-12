MARSHALL — Moving up one spot in the latest National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) poll, East Texas Baptist University is now ranked ninth. They were 10th the past three weeks and now have been ranked for 129 consecutive weeks. In the third release of the NCAA Division III Region 10 rankings, ETBU remains fourth.
Given 170 points this week, ETBU moved up to ninth with a 35-5 record finishing up the regular season. They are the top ranked American Southwest Conference program as Mary Hardin-Baylor is 15th at 29-10. No other ASC teams are receiving votes this week. Also ranked from Texas is Texas Lutheran at eighth, while West Region member Linfield is No. 4 at 41-4.
The NCAA Division III Regional Rankings came out on Tuesday, May 10, and ETBU stayed at fourth. UMHB is third as Texas Lutheran is second with a 35-5 record. Linfield holds the No. 1 spot. St. Thomas – Houston is fifth at 28-5, while the Redlands is sixth (24-13) and Claremont-Mudd-Scripts is seventh (26-12.
ETBU was headed to the ASC Tournament on Thursday.