MARSHALL — For the 11th year in a row, East Texas Baptist University has finished the season nationally ranked. The National Fastpitch Coaches Association voted ETBU 16th in the final poll of the 2023 season.
It is the 131st straight week that ETBU has been nationally ranked as they received 100 points for 16th place. ETBU finished the season going 1-2 in the NCAA Marshall, Texas Regional Tournament with a win over SUNY-Geneseo.
Winning the program’s 11th American Southwest Conference Tournament Championship, ETBU had a perfect regular season at home going 28-0 at Jason Bell Park at Taylor Field. It is the first time in program history that a team has produced a perfect regular season record at home and finished 29-2. Overall, ETBU was 39-7 on the year producing three All-Americans in Courtney White (1st team), Tristen Maddox (1st team), and Ashley Croft (3rd team). Maddox also earned a NFCA Gold Glove award at short stop.
NFCA Division III Top 25 Softball Coaches Poll – June 13
Rank Team Points 2023 Record Previous
1 Trine (10) 250 46-6 5
2 Salisbury 240 49-6 1
3 Berry 230 43-7 2
4 Coe 220 39-11 21
5 Rowan 210 42-10 20
6 Moravian 200 38-12 NR
7 Linfield 190 46-6 4
8 Christopher Newport 180 31-13 10
9 Virginia Wesleyan 162 39-13 13
10 Randolph-Macon 156 43-11 9
11 Bethel 144 36-5 11
12 Concordia (Wis.) 118 40-5 14
13 Case Western Reserve 113 38-5 3
14 Texas Lutheran 109 40-8 8
15 Belhaven 105 32-13 RV
16 East Texas Baptist 100 39-7 6
17 Tufts 97 40-6 7
18 Massachusetts Institute of Technology 91 36-8 16
19 Rochester 68 38-9 15
20 Lebanon Valley 56 36-12 NR
21 Hiram 51 27-16 NR
22 Mary Hardin-Baylor 47 35-14 19
23 Central (Iowa) 32 33-11 22
24 The College of New Jersey 26 32-11 18
25 Transylvania 24 34-11 17
Others receiving votes: Birmingham-Southern 18, Millikin 4, Wisconsin-Whitewater 4, Eastern Connecticut State 3, Luther 1, Pfeiffer 1.
Dropped out: Calvin, Mount Union, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Roanoke, Saint Benedict (Minn.) and St. Thomas (Texas).