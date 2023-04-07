MARSHALL — Maintaining their top 15 spot in the latest National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) poll, East Texas Baptist University remains at 12th in the nation. ETBU has been in the top 15 all season of the poll reaching as high as eighth.
For the 124th week in a row, ETBU continues their streak of being nationally ranked. They received 140 points with their 21-4 record and are 20 points out of the top 10. The ASC has two other teams ranked in Hardin-Simmons at 19th and Mary Hardin-Baylor at 22nd.
ETBU will host LeTourneau University this week in another three-game ASC series.