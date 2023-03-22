MARSHALL — The “Luck of the Irish” was with No. 8 East Texas Baptist University on St. Patrick’s Day as the Tigers swept No. 17 Eastern Connecticut State University, 7-3, and 10-2. ETBU is now 16-1 and won their last 12 games.
Tristen Maddox led ETBU with five hits and four RBI on the day batting .714 (5-of-7). She scored five times and recorded two doubles. Both Courtney White and Marin Musicant added three hits. White and Delanie Loya had two RBI, while Musicant, Ashley Croft and Tauryn Cummings recorded one RBI.
Ashley Croft remained unbeaten moving to 8-0 on the year, winning game one recording two strikeouts giving up five hits. Hannah Kelley then won game two going six innings with three strikeouts and five hits.
Game 1: ETBU 7, ECSU 3
Maddox and Musicant each had three hits in the win as Musicant was 3-of-3 with one RBI and Maddox added two RBI. Croft went seven innings, giving up three earned runs with two strikeouts.
ECSU took an early 2-0 lead after the top of the first inning, but Maddox scored to cut the lead to one in the bottom of the inning on a wild pitch. The Warriors added one more run in the top of the second for a 3-1 lead. That lead didn’t last long as ETBU scored three runs in the bottom the second to go up, 4-3. Musicant doubled in Hannah A. Kelley for the second run of the game. Maddox followed with a double as Musicant came in and then scored three batters later on a walk with the bases loaded to take the lead, 4-3.
White came in on a error in the fourth inning for a two-run lead, 5-3, in the fourth inning. Maddox made it 6-3 with a single in the fifth inning as Allison Damiani came in. Maddox was the final run of the game scoring on another error in the fifth.
Game 2: ETBU 10, ECSU 2
A six-run sixth inning ended the game early as ETBU run-ruled ECSU, 10-2. Four players had two hits in Maddox, White, Loya and Mary Frances Ellis. Maddox, White and Loya also added two RBI, while A. Kelley and Corley Carpenter had one RBI.
Hannah Kelley went six innings to move to 6-1 on the year, recording three strikeouts giving up five hits.
ECSU struck first, again, with a run in the top of first. White tied the game in the bottom of the inning on a double as Maddox came in. ECSU went back up, 2-1, in the top of the second and held the lead until the fourth inning. Braelyn Buchanan scored to tie the game at two on a wild pitch.
Two more runs came in the fifth inning as White scored on a sacrifice fly by Maddox for a 3-2 lead. Loya made it 4-2 as White came in on a single up the middle. The game then ended in the sixth inning with six runs scored for the eight-run win.
Mallory Pyle was the first of six runs coming in on an error. A Maddox bunt allowed A. Kelley to score, making it 6-2. White then singled through the right side as Carpenter came in for the seventh run of the game. Cummings earned a RBI on a hit to right field as Maddox came in and Ellis scored on the same play with a throwing error. Loya finished off the game singling to the short stop as White came in for the 10-2 lead.
ETBU will travel to Belton next weekend to face Mary Hardin-Baylor in a three-game series.