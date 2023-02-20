MARSHALL — Opening up the 2023 season in style, No. 13 East Texas Baptist University swept Trinity University scoring 24 runs and giving up just two in the double header. ETBU won game one, 11-1, and then added more runs in game two, 13-1, to move to 2-0 on the year.
Courtney White had five hits and four RBI on the day to lead ETBU. Sydney Green also had four RBI on three hit as Tauryn Cummings recorded four RBI on two hits. Tristen Maddox smashed the first home run of the year and also had three RBI. Ashley Croft and Hannah Kelley earned the wins. ETBU also stole seven bases on the day.
Game 1: ETBU 11, Trinity 1
Ashley Croft went five innings recording two strikeouts and three hits as ETBU won the season opener, 11-1. Both Courtney White and Sydney Green had three RBI, while Tauryn Cummings added two RBI and Tristen Maddox and Delanie Loya each had one RBI. White led the team at the plate, going 3-of-4 with three runs scored.
ETBU scored in every single inning to run-rule the first game, 11-1. Loya doubled in White for the first run of the year, and then Green made it 3-0 with a single up the middle. Both Cummings and Loya came in. Trinity scored their only run of the game on a solo home run in the top of the second inning.
Maddox was the fourth run of the game as she came in on a wild pitch, and then Cummings sacrificed her at-bat with a fly out to left field as White came in, making it 5-1. Green earned her third RBI of the game with a double to left field as Corley Carpenter was the sixth run of the game. In the third inning, Maddox smashed the first home run of the game to left center field, making it 7-1. Cummings singled up the middle three batters later as White scored again for a seven-run lead, 8-1.
In the bottom of the fourth inning, White doubled to right center field, clearing the bases for three RBI as ETBU took a 10-run lead, 11-1. Trinity then went 1-2-3 in the top of the fifth as the game ended.
Game 2: ETBU 13, Trinity 1
ETBU scored 12 runs in the first inning and never looked back in the 13-1 win. They had 10 hits in the game scoring their 13th run in the fourth inning. Hannah A. Kelley, Maddox, Cummings, and Mallory Pyle all had two RBI. White, Pyle, and Kelley led the team with two hits.
Cummings started the game with a sacrifice fly for the first run. White then was the second run, coming in on a wild pitch. Pyle earned her first RBI with a single to right field, and Braelyn Buchanan walked with the bases loaded for a 4-0 lead. Hannah A. Kelley singled in both Pyle and Green to make it 6-0, and Maddox followed with a two RBI single up the middle pushing the lead to 8-0.
Cummings earned her second RBI in the inning with a single to left field, scoring Maddox. Carpenter added the double-digit lead, 10-0, singling in White with a hit down the left field line. Green and Pyle ended the inning with singles, each getting a RBI as ETBU went up 12-0.
Trinity had a solo home run in the fourth inning and then White finished the scoring with a single up the middle as Hannah A. Kelley came in.
Hannah Kelley went four innings with four strikeouts and two hits. Toni Tamborello finished the game giving up just one hit.
ETBU won’t play again until March 3 when they travel to Concordia Texas to start ASC play.