ABILENE — Holding off No. 23 Hardin-Simmons University in the final inning, No. 12 East Texas Baptist University took the top 25 American Southwest Conference series, 3-2. ETBU is now 26-5 on the year and 13-5 in the ASC.
Ashley Croft went six innings for 13th win of the year, striking out two batters and giving up two earned runs. Toni Tamborello earned the save in the seventh inning, allowing just one hit. Tristen Maddox led the team with two hits, and Corley Carpenter had two RBI. Delanie Loya recorded the other RBI.
There were five scoreless innings before ETBU went up 3-0 in the sixth inning. Loya had a sacrifice fly to centerfield as Maddox came in. Carpenter followed with a single up the middle, bringing in both Braelyn Buchanan and White for the 3-0 lead. HSU didn’t go away easily, as they scoring two in the inning. Tamborello came in with two on and no outs in the bottom of the seventh. HSU followed with two fielder’s choices to keep two runners on base but gave up a triple facing the third batter. After a walk to put two runners back on, she gloved a grounder for the final out as ETBU took the win.
ETBU will be home next weekend as they host Texas Dallas.