MARSHALL — Being no stranger to the National FastPitch Coaches Association (NFCA) national poll, East Texas Baptist University is in the preseason poll at 13th. ETBU has now been ranked for 120 straight weeks in the NFCA Poll.
Gaining 130 points, ETBU sits in 13th place of the top 25 teams. They are just 30 points from the top 10. Mary Hardin-Baylor is the other American Southwest Conference program ranked at 18th with 80 points. ETBU finished last season ranked 15th in the final poll.
The preseason poll features two nationally ranked teams that ETBU will see in No. 17 Eastern Connecticut State and Mary Hardin-Baylor. Other teams in the south and west region that are ranked include Texas Lutheran (fourth), Berry (fifth), Belhaven (sixth), Linfield (12th), Birmingham Southern (19th) and Piedmont (25th).
ETBU opens their 2023 season on Saturday, Feb. 18 hosting Trinity (TX) in a double header at 2 p.m.