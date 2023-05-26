East Texas Baptist University is set to host the NCAA Division III Softball National Championship June 1-7 at Jason Bell Park at Taylor Field.
Tiger Athletics is hosting the event for the first time in program history. The tournament will feature eight teams from across the country vying for the championship title.
“ETBU is honored to be chosen to host the NCAA Division III Softball National Championship,” Vice President for Student Engagement and Athletics Ryan Erwin said. “We are excited to showcase our beautiful campus, state-of-the-art facilities, and the historic city of Marshall to universities and fan bases from across the country. In addition, we are thankful for our community partners from the East Texas region who have helped us bring the event to life.”
The university invites sports fans from across the area to attend the championship to enjoy top-tier softball and a family-friendly atmosphere. A fan zone will be stationed outside the stadium with games and activities for children.
“This is an event for all sports fans,” Head Softball Coach and Senior Woman Administrator Janae Shirley said. “We look forward to hosting a first-class experience for the student-athletes and fans and welcoming people to Marshall to see these talented athletes compete.”
On Wednesday, May 31, youth teams 12 and under will have an opportunity to mingle with the teams participating in the championship at a meet and greet in The Grove on the ETBU campus. To register or receive more information about the event, visit www.ETBU.edu/NCAAmeetandgreet.
For more information about the championship, ticket information or to view the bracket, visit www.goetbutigers.com/NCAAChampionship.