MARSHALL — Finishing off the American Southwest Conference series with a complete sweep, No. 13 East Texas Baptist University won game three, 9-4, over Howard Payne University. ETBU is now 10-1 on the year and 5-1 in the ASC.
ETBU posted 10 hits as four players made up nine of the hits. Delanie Loya went 3-of-4 with one RBI to lead the team. Tristen Maddox, Tauryn Cummings and Hannah A. Kelley all posted two hits. Maddox, Loya, Mallory Pyle, Marin Musicant, Kelley and Evan Garcia each recorded a RBI.
Musicant went all seven innings, recording two strikeouts, three earned runs and five hits to move to 1-0 on the year.
ETBU scored nine runs in the first four innings for a 9-1 lead. Pyle started the scoring with a sac fly to center field as Courtney White came in. Cummings was the second run of the inning when she stole home on a throw down. Five more runs came in the third inning for a 7-1 lead. Loya singled in White, and then Musicant picked up a RBI on a hit-by-pitch at bat with the bases loaded. Kelley then singled in Loya and Garcia hit into a fielder’s choice that brought in Pyle. Maddox recorded the final run of the inning on a single as Kelley scored.
In the fourth inning, a run came in on an error and then Loya stole home on another throw down for the 9-1 lead. HPU scored three runs in the fifth to pull within five, 9-4, but Musicant retired the side in the sixth and had three ground outs with one hit in the seventh to end the game.
ETBU will play on Tuesday, March 14 vs. SUNY Oneonta at 2 and 4 p.m.
Friday
MARSHALL — Continuing their win streak at home in 2023, No. 13 East Texas Baptist University swept Howard Payne University, 9-1, and, 11-2 in American Southwest Conference play. The Tigers are now 9-1 for the year and 4-1 in the ASC.
ETBU had two home runs with four doubles and 20 runs for the day. Hannah Kelley and Ashley Croft combined for five strikeouts and only one earned run. Kassidy Cravey and Toni Tamborello also saw work in the circle.
Combining for 18 hits, ETBU had home runs from Tauryn Cummings and Tristen Maddox.
Game 1: ETBU 10, HPU 2 (6 inn)
Kelley pitched the first game earning her fourth win of the year going five innings, recording three strikeouts. Cummings led the team with three hits and three RBI, going 3-of-4. Maddox, Delanie Loya and Mary Frances Ellis followed with two hits, and Marin Musicant, Croft, Courtney White and Mallory Pyle had one. Maddox had two RBI while Loya, Musicant and Croft had one.
Maddox began the game with a run off a single by Cummings, followed by a run by White, 2-0, on a Loya sacrifice fly. The Tigers put up four runs in the second, including a home run by Maddox, 7-0. HPU scored their lone run in the fourth inning, 7-1. The game ended in the sixth after a home run by Cummings and a run by Braelyn Buchanan, 9-1, coming in on Croft’s single to left field.
Game 2: ETBU 11, HPU 2 (5 inn)
Croft pitched moved to 5-0 on the year on four innings of work, allowing two hits and recording two strikeouts.
ETBU recorded five hits and 11 runs in the win as Cummings had two hits, while White, Croft and Jalen Perez had one each. Cummings led the team with four RBI, while Maddox had two, and White, Pyle and Musicant had one.
Cummings singled in the first run of the game as White scored, followed by a hit-by-pitch and a wild pitch to score two making it, 3-0. There were four hit-by-pitches in the third inning to score four runs with the bases loaded for a 7-0 lead. They added four more runs in the fourth, two on a passed ball and error, and two on a single by Cummings to go up, 11-0. HPU added two runs in the fifth before the game was ended.