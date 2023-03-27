BELTON — A late comeback by East Texas Baptist University came up short as the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor held off the Tigers, 6-4. ETBU is now 16-4 on the year and 5-4 in the American Southwest Conference.
Toni Tamborello received the loss going 5.1 innings, with four earned runs and one strikeout, giving up seven hits. Hannah Kelley pitched the final 0.2 innings, not allowing a hit.
ETBU had seven hits in the game as Tristen Maddox and Ashley Croft both had two. Croft recorded all four runs for ETBU on two home runs.
UMHB took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first, but a Croft two-run home run in the third inning tied the game. UMHB then scored one in the fourth and fifth and two in the sixth for a 6-2 lead. With two outs in the seventh inning, Croft homered for the second time in the game to cut the lead to two, 6-4. A ground out ended the game right after her at-bat as UMHB changed pitchers.
ETBU was set to be back at home on Monday hosting DePauw University.