MARSHALL — In another home sweep, No. 8 East Texas Baptist University won two run-ruled games over the State University of New York Oneonta Red Dragons, 8-0, 12-3. ETBU is now 12-1 on the year and 9-0 at home.
ETBU recorded three home runs with three doubles, a triple and 20 runs on the day. Hannah Kelley, Ashley Croft and Toni Tamborello put together 10 strikeouts with only two earned runs.
With 22 hits, Tauryn Cummings, Tristen Maddox and Melanie Loya all recorded home runs.
Game 1: ETBU 8, SUNY-O 0
Kelley pitched the first game, earning her fifth win of the year, going four innings with four strikeouts and no earned runs. Cummings and Jalen Perez lead the team with two runs each, and Maddox, Courtney White, Mallory Pyle and Allison Damiani had one run. Maddox and Corley Carpenter had two hits, while Cummings, Ellis, Loya, White, Pyle and Marin Musicant had one hit. Mary Frances Ellis lead the team with two RBI while Maddox, Cummings, Loya and Croft had one.
Damiani began the game with a run in the second, as she came on when the bases were loaded after Ellis was hit-by-a-pitch. Maddox followed with a sacrifice fly as Perez came in to go up, 2-0. The third inning had a homer by Cummings followed by Pyle stealing home and an Ellis single that scored, Perez making it 5-0. Musicant and Croft each added a run to make the score 7-0 in the fourth. The game ended in the fifth after Maddox scored off a double by Loya for the final of 8-0.
Game 2: ETBU 12, SUNY-O 3
Croft earned her sixth win of the season pitching four innings with four strikeouts and allowing only two hits. Maddox, White, Cummings and Loya all led with two RBI, while Croft, Ellis, Hannah A. Kelley and Braelyn Buchanan had one RBI. Maddox also led the team with three hits, while White, Cummings and Loya had two, and Croft, A. Kelley and Ellis had one. Maddox, Cummings, Loya and A Kelley recorded two RBI, while Croft and Ellis had one RBI.
White began the game in the first scoring off a single by Cummings, 1-0. SUNY-O put up two of their three runs in the top of the second to take a 2-1 lead. ETBU followed with two runs by Ellis and Maddox in the bottom of the second, 3-2. In the third, Cummings scored off a single by Croft, followed by Loya scoring off an A. Kelley triple. A. Kelley finished scoring off a wild pitch in the third inning for a 7-2 lead. Maddox homered in the fourth to make it 8-2. In the sixth, SUNY-O put up their final run, 8-3. ETBU ended the game in the sixth with Maddox scoring off a single by Cummings, White stealing home, and a two-run homer by Loya for the 12-3 victory.
ETBU will play again at home on Thursday at noon and 2 p.m. against Illinois Wesleyan University.