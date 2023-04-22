MARSHALL — Four East Texas University softball players have been named to the National Fastpitch Coaches Association Player and Pitcher of the Year watch list. Tristen Maddox, Ashley Croft, Delanie Loya and Courtney White all made the Region 10 list.
There are 17 players on the Region 10 list, with five from the American Southwest Conference as four were from ETBU. Both White and Maddox are repeat nominees as they were on the list last year. Other teams represented are Lewis & Clark, St. Thomas – Houston, Redlands, Texas Lutheran, Linfield, Chapman and Hardin-Simmons.
Maddox, White, and Loya have all been NFCA All-Americans as there are six All-Americans on the list. This year, Croft and Maddox have both earned ASC Player of the Week awards.
Leading the team with a .485 batting average is Maddox. She also has the most doubles (13), home runs (7) and RBI (36) on the team.
Croft is 13-1 in the circle with a 2.04 ERA and 38 strikeouts with four shutouts. She is batting .355 with six home runs and 30 RBI.
Loya has five home runs and 23 RBI while batting .351. She has started and played in all 31 games and has 12 doubles.
White has a team high 23 steals while batting .416 with nine doubles, a home run and 22 RBI.
ETBU is currently 26-5 and ranked 10th in the latest NFCA Poll.