MARSHALL — Returning back to Marshall after four games on the road, the No. 13 East Texas Baptist University softball team swept St. John Fisher, 5-0, 10-2. The Tigers are now 7-1 overall.
ETBU had five home runs on the day with three doubles for 15 runs. Kelley and Croft combined for 10 strikeouts on the day.
Game 1: ETBU 5, SJF 0
Hannah Kelley pitched the first game, earning the win to go 4-0 on the year. She went 6.1 innings, allowing just one hit with seven strikeouts.
ETBU recorded nine hits and five runs in the win. Courtney White, Mallory Pyle and Mary Frances Ellis all had two hits. Pyle lead ETBU with two RBI, while Tristen Maddox, Tauryn Cummings and Corley Carpenter each had one. Maddox and Pyle both recorded home runs.
White began the game in the first inning, stealing second and making it to home plate off a triple by Cummings. Cummings followed with a run after a single by Carpenter, 2-0. ETBU put up two runs in the third on a Pyle two-run home run. The last run of the game was recorded by Maddox with a solo home run over the left center field fence to make it, 5-0.
Game 2: ETBU 10, SJF 2 (6 inn)
Ashley Croft pitched the second game to move to 4-0 on the year. She pitched four of the six innings, giving up just three hits with three strikeouts.
ETBU recorded 12 hits and 10 runs in the game as Maddox, Croft and Delanie Loya all posted home runs. Pyle recorded three hits, while Loya and Jalen Perez had two. Maddox, White, Croft, Ellis and Gabriella Vela all had one hit. Pyle and Perez lead the team with two RBI, while Maddox, Croft, Loya and Ellis had one.
Maddox began the game with a home run in the first, 1-0. Kendall Droesch followed with a run in the second off a single by Ellis, 2-0. SJF recorded a run in the third, but ETBU followed with three, setting the score 5-1.
In the fourth, ETBU gained an eight-run lead, with two runs by Cummings and Maddox scoring on an error, followed by a double from Pyle that brought in Sydney Green and Loya. SJF recorded a run in the fifth, 9-2, but the Tigers ended the game in the sixth with a RBI single from Perez, 10-2.
ETBU was set to play again at Bell Park at Taylor Field on Friday against Howard Payne University.