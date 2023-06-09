MARSHALL — A cinematic ending took place at Bell Park at Taylor Field as No. 3 Trine University won two games on the final day to claim their first-ever NCAA Division III National Championship. They took game one on the day, 6-2, over No. 1 Salisbury, and then shutout the Sea Gulls in game two, 1-0, to win the national championship. Alexis Michon pitched a two-hit shutout as Carolyn Biel had the walk-off single for the victory. This was the first time that East Texas Baptist University has hosted a national championship event on their campus.
Game 13: No. 1 Salisbury 4, No. 3 Trine 2: Salisbury’s Abby Mace hit the walk-off two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning gave the Sea Gulls the first win of the three-game series in the NCAA Division III World Series, 4-2, over Trine University. With one on and one out, Mace scooped the ball on a low pitch from Trine’s Debbie Hill sending it over the right field fence for the win. Mace finished the game recording three RBI as Salisbury only had five hits in the game. Savannah Sheats received the win in relief, pitching just 0.2 innings to move to 15-1 on the year. Emma led Trine with three hits, while Karley Trine added two hits and one RBI. Amanda Prather record the other RBI.
Salisbury took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third on a sacrifice fly. Trine responded in the top of the fourth inning on a Trine single. Prather then gave Trine the 2-1 lead in the sixth on a sacrifice fly but Salisbury tied it at two in the bottom of the inning with a single down the right field line from Meghan Reed. Trine had the bases loaded with two outs in the top of the seventh inning, but a strikeout ended the inning leading to Salisbury’s walk-off win.
Game 14: No. 3 Trine 6, No. 1 Salisbury 2: Trine scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning and then waited out over an hour weather delay to resume the game in the third inning. The Thunder added two more runs in the fifth and sixth inning for a 6-0 lead over Salisbury. The Sea Gulls rallied in the top of the seventh, but it was too late as they fell, 6-2. Karley Trine led the team with two hits adding one RBI while Emma Lee had two RBI. Anna Koeppl pitched 6.1 innings with four strikeouts, moving to 16-0 on the year. Michon came in for the final two outs when Salisbury was threatening for the save ending the Sea Gulls hopes for a comeback. Four different Salisbury players had one hit as Maddison Lednum and Sam Flowers recorded the RBI. Savannah Sheats took the loss with four strikeouts in 4.2 innings pitched, ending her season at 15-2.
Game 15 No. 3 Trine 1, No. 1 Salisbury 0: Carolyn Biel’s walk-off single to left field in the bottom of the seventh inning gave No.3 Trine University the 2023 NCAA Division III National Softball Championship, 1-0, over No. 1 Salisbury University for their first-ever national championship. Trine’s Alexis Michon held the Sea Gulls to just two hits in the shut-out win with five strikeouts, moving to 13-1 on the year. The Thunder had six hits from six different players in the game. Lindsey Windsor took the loss for Salisbury with four strikeouts, finishing the year at 18-2.
NCAA Division III All-Tournament Team: Most Outstanding Player: Debbie Hill, Trine; Cassie Woods, Trine; Emma Beyer, Trine; Emma Lee, Trine; Alexis Michon, Trine; Carrie Jacoby, Salisbury; Madi Lemon, Salisbury; Abby Mace, Salisbury; Natalie Paoli, Salisbury; Lindsey Windsor, Salisbury; Shelby Daniel, Berry College; and Skyler Stookey, Coe College.Salisbury Wins Game One on Walk-Off Home Run