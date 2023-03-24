MARSHALL — Earning two American Southwest Conference Player of the Week awards, East Texas Baptist University swept the hitting and pitching awards. Ben Lea and Peyton Miller both earned their first ASC awards of the year. This is the sixth ASC weekly award ETBU has won with four pitching and two hitting.
ETBU is currently 12-8 on the year and are currently in first place in the ASC at 7-2.
Below are the bios from the ASC for their award:
Ben Lea: East Texas Baptist sophomore outfielder Ben Lea (Sugarland, Texas) hit .727 in four games last week with eight hits, as four were for extra base hits in one home run, one triple, and two doubles for 15 total bases. He had three RBI and a 1.364 slugging percentage. In the 17-5 win over HPU, ETBU had 11 runs in one inning when they were down 3-1, as Lea had two RBI in the game, one a home run to make it 1-0. The first two games of the week he was 4-of-4 and then went 4-of-7 on Saturday.
Peyton Miller: East Texas Baptist senior right-handed pitcher Peyton Miller (Nederland, Texas) came in to work the final game of the series at Howard Payne when it was tied at 4-4 in the bottom of 8th inning. HPU just tied the game at 4 when he came in with one out and a runner on second base. He got the next two batters out with a fly out and a strikeout. In the 9th, he retired the side with one strikeout. ETBU scored two runs in the top of 10th inning, and he retired the side in the 10th with a flyout and two strikeouts as ETBU won the series.
ASC Players of the Week: Ben Lea (Hitting – Mar. 20); Peyton Miller (Pitching – Mar. 20); Sayers Collins (Pitching – Mar. 13, Mar. 6, Feb. 13); and Brett Wagner (Hitting – Feb. 27).
Lea Named to D3baseball.com Team of the Week
MARSHALL — For the second time this season, East Texas Baptist University has landed a player on the D3baseball.com “Team of the Week.” Ben Lea, who was also the ASC Hitter of the Week, made the team this week as one of the three top outfielders in NCAA Division III. He joins Jacob Evangelista who made it two weeks ago on the “Team of the Week.”
Below is the release on the D3baseball.com website for Lea.
OF Ben Lea, So., East Texas Baptist: Lea hit .727 in four games last week with eight hits as four were for extra base hits in one home run, one triple and two doubles. He had three RBI and a 1.364 slugging percentage.
ETBU will host Mary Hardin-Baylor this weekend in a three-game ASC series starting on Friday night.
Softball
MARSHALL — For the second time in her career, East Texas Baptist University softball player Tristen Maddox has been named the American Southwest Conference Hitter of the Week. She is the third player this season to earn an ASC weekly award.
She helped ETBU to a perfect week at home hitting over .700 with 10 RBI.
ETBU is currently 16-1 and ranked seventh in the nation.
Below is the release on Maddox from the ASC:
East Texas Baptist junior shortstop Tristen Maddox (Mission, Texas) had an outstanding week against national competition hitting over .700 with 10 RBI, 21 total bases, 1.167 slug percentage, and almost half her hits were for extra bases. She has a five-game hitting streak and hit in 16 of the 17 games played this year. In the 7-6 win over IL Wesleyan, she had the walk-off winning run in the bottom of the 8th inning for the win. In the series vs. No. 17 Eastern Connecticut State, she was 5-of-7 with five runs scored with four RBI and two doubles. Also, on the week, she stole seven bases.
ASC Players of the Week: Tristen Maddox (Hitting – Mar. 20); Tauryn Cummings (Hitting – Mar. 13); and Ashley Croft (Pitching – Mar. 13).
Women’s Tennis
MARSHALL — For the second time in three weeks, East Texas Baptist University has received the American Southwest Conference East Division Women’s Tennis Player of the Week. Addy Seward gained the award for going undefeated on the week and being 2-0 in ASC play.
ETBU had matches on the West Coast against Willamette to finish up spring break and then hosted Howard Payne University in ASC East play. ETBU won both matches and is now 10-5 on the year and 1-0 in the ASC East.
Below is the ASC release on Seward:
East Texas Baptist freshman Addy Seward (Richland, Miss.) had a perfect week in tennis going 3-0 overall and 2-0 in ASC play. She had an unfinished match vs. Willamette in a 5-1 team win and was up at No. 1 when the match finished. She then won 6-2, 6-2 over HPU’s No. 1. In doubles, at No. 1, she won 8-5 at Willamette, and 8-4 vs. HPU.
ASC East Tennis Players of the Week: Addy Seward (Mar. 21) and Maryam Sharafeldin (Feb. 28).
Men’s Track & Field
MARSHALL — In his first outdoor meet of the 2023 season, East Texas Baptist University men’s track and field student-athlete Brandon Powell earned the week American Southwest Conference award for his performance at the UT Tyler Ice Breaker. It is the second time this year that Powell has won the ASC Track Athlete of the Week award and third overall award for the program this spring.
Below is the write from the ASC on the award for Powell:
East Texas Baptist junior Brandon Powell (Wills Point, Texas) ran at 10.72 which was 0.20 faster in the finals besting teammate Detaveon Lewis for first place in the 100-meter dash at the UT Tyler Ice Breaker. He finished ahead of three NCAA Division I runners from SFA and two NCAA Division II runners from UT Tyler and Dallas Baptist. He came in .04 seconds (10.76) of teammate Lewis. Powell earned ASC Track Athlete of the Week earlier this spring in the indoor season.
ASC Athletes of the Week: Brandon Powell (Track – Feb. 14, Mar. 21) and Detaveon Lewis (Track – Feb. 28).
Women’s Track & Field
MARSHALL — With a second-place finish at the UT Tyler Ice Breaker in the javelin, East Texas Baptist University women’s track and field student-athlete Neelie Schiel has been named the American Southwest Conference Field Athlete of the Week. This is the first award for her career in the ASC at ETBU.
Below is the release on Schiel from the ASC:
East Texas Baptist freshman Neelie Schiel (Bellville, Texas) participated in one field event at the Ut Tyler Ice Breaker and came in 2nd place in the javelin with a throw of 39.01 meters (128 feet). She came in front of one NCAA Division I thrower, four Division II participants, and several Division III. She achieved the throw on her final attempt of the day. Schiel was also competing in the 100-meter hurdles and 200-meter dash.
ASC Track & Field Athletes of the Week: Neelie Schiel (Field — Mar. 21).