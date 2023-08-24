MARSHALL — Entering the 2023 football season, East Texas Baptist University has been picked to finish fourth in the American Southwest Conference. There are eight teams in the ASC this season but only seven count for conference play as Sul Ross State University transitions to NCAA Division II.
ETBU received 54 points finishing 10 points ahead of Texas Lutheran University. They came in behind Howard Payne (67) and Hardin-Simmons University (83) while Mary Hardin-Baylor (97) was chosen to win the ASC. Following TLU in fifth place is McMurry in sixth (26) and Austin College in seventh (21). SRSU doesn’t receive any votes but will be an in-region opponent this year. This also marks the final season of play in the ASC for McMurry, TLU, Austin College and SRSU.
Jhakamian Carr is on the ASC Players to Watch list for the season heading into his junior year. Last year, he was an All-ASC first team selection at defensive end finishing with six sacks for 25 yards along with 24 tackles and 9.5 tackles for loss.
ETBU enters this season with Calvin Ruzicka as the new head coach, replacing Brian Mayper who retired from coaching. Ruzicka spent the past five seasons at ETBU as the defensive coordinator and will now overlook the program letting Jordan Collins call the defense. Ruzicka also added new offensive coordinator and former ASC player Trevor Hopkins to his staff as the offensive coordinator.
The season opens up at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31 in Louisiana as ETBU renews their rivalry for “The Claw” taking on former Louisiana College and now Louisiana Christian University in Pineville.
2023 ASC Preseason Football Poll:
Team (First Place Votes), Points 2022, Record (ASC)
1. Mary Hardin-Baylor (13), 97, 12-2 (8-0)
2. Hardin-Simmons (1), 83, 9-2 (7-1)
3. Howard Payne, 67, 7-3 (6-2)
4. East Texas Baptist, 54, 5-5 (4-4)
5. Texas Lutheran, 44, 4-6 (3-5)
6. McMurry, 26, 1-9 (1-7)
7. Austin, 21, 1-9 (1-7)
$ — Sul Ross State, 4-6 (4-4)
$ – Ineligible for ASC and NCAA Championships
Volleyball
MARSHALL — After playing for the 2022 American Southwest Conference Tournament Volleyball Championship, East Texas Baptist University has been picked to finish in second place for 2023. ETBU is entering their second year under alumnus Mallory Matthews.
ETBU received five first-place votes and 109 points for second place behind the University of Texas Dallas’ 120 points and 10 first-place votes. The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor came in third with 91 points and one first-place vote. Hardin-Simmons University (79 points) followed in fourth with LeTourneau University (58 points) in fifth. Rounding out the final three spots were Concordia University Texas (52 points), McMurry University (47), and Howard Payne University (20 points). Sul Ross State cannot receive votes this year as they transition to NCAA Division II. Texas Dallas, Concordia Texas, and McMurry University are all in their final ASC season, too.
ASC Player and Freshman of the Year Graycee Mosley is on the Players to Watch List for 2023 along with All-ASC first team selection Avery Reid. Mosley was the ASC’s Most Valuable Player and Freshman of the Year in 2022 gaining three Player of the Week awards and being named the AVCA All-American honorable mention team. She led the ASC with 427 kills and 4.74 kills per set.
Reid is a two-time All-ASC first team selection and was the 2021 ASC Freshman of the Year. She finished last year with 322 kills averaging 3.58 per set and had 368 points with 33 blocks.
Lillie Hill and Lexi Moody also return as All-ASC performers from last season making the second team. It was the third All-ASC award for Hill as she was the ASC Freshman of the Year in spring 2021 (CoVID season) along with being the Libero of the Year. Moody had 609 assists last season and was the Player of the Week once.
ETBU gained 20 wins for the first time since 2015 under first-year coach Matthews, making it to the ASC Tournament Championship game vs. Texas Dallas. They started 10-0, which was the best start in program history.
They start their season on Friday, Sept. 1 in Atlanta, Ga., vs. Greenville (lll.).
2023 ASC Volleyball Preseason Poll:
Team (1st votes), Pts., 2022 Record (ASC)
1. UT Dallas (10), 120, 21-6 (14-2)
2. East Texas Baptist (5), 109, 20-7 (10-6)
3. Mary Hardin-Baylor (1), 91, 17-8 (10-5)
4. Hardin-Simmons, 79, 14-10 (8-8)
5. LeTourneau, 58, 15-12 (8-8)
6. Concordia Texas, 52, 12-11 (8-8)
7. McMurry, 47, 12-12 (8-8)
8. Howard Payne, 20, 3-23 (1-15)
$ — Sul Ross State, 8-13 (4-11)
$ – Ineligible for ASC and NCAA Championships