MARSHALL — For the first time this season East Texas Baptist University’s Hannah Kelley has been given the American Southwest Conference Pitcher of the Week. It is the fifth ASC weekly award for the softball program this year and second pitcher of the week award.
Kelley is now 12-2 on the year and has 63 strikeouts. She has made 18 appearances starting 15 games. This is her fifth ASC Pitcher of the Week award in her career.
Below is the ASC release on Kelley: East Texas Baptist senior right-handed pitcher Hannah Kelley (Belton, Texas) went 2-0 on the week with one shutout against UTD. She recorded 17 strikeouts with nine in game one and eight in game three. On the 13 innings pitched, 12 were scoreless giving up just one earned run. She also gave up just four hits in each game. In six of the 13 innings pitched, she retired the side. She held UTD scoreless for 11 straight innings combined before they scored on her in the sixth inning of the final game.
ETBU Baseball
Breaking the American Southwest Conference career record for Pitcher of the Week, East Texas Baptist University’s Sayers Collins gained his 10th weekly award in his career. Collins has won the award five times this season.
He is currently 9-2 with a 1.44 ERA and 99 strikeouts. He has started and pitched in 11 games and has four complete games as teams are only hitting .164 vs. him. He surpasses Texas Lutheran’s nine Player of the Week awards set from 2009-2012. This is also the 10th weekly player of the week award for ETBU this season.
ETBU is currently 29-10 and the 2023 ASC Regular Season Champions for the second year in a row.
Below is the release from the ASC: East Texas Baptist senior right-handed pitcher Sayers Collins (Frisco, Texas) pitched an entire 7-inning game vs. Texas Dallas as ETBU clinched the 2023 ASC Regular Season championship with his win. He had 9 strikeouts against the team that was in second place in the ASC giving up just four hits and one earned run. He retired the side in the first, fourth, and sixth innings and now has 99 strike outs on the year. This is his fifth ASC Pitcher of the Week this season.
ETBU Players of the Week
Sayers Collins – Pitching (Feb. 13, March 6, March 13, April 10, April 24)
Brett Wagner – Hitting (Feb. 27)
Ben Lea – Hitting (March 22, March 28)
Peyton Miller – Pitching (March 22)
Austin Barry — Hitting (April 17)