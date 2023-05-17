MARSHALL — Making it 10 years in a row and 16th overall appearance in the NCAA Division III National Tournament, No. 9 East Texas Baptist University softball team was selected to host the Marshall, Texas, Regional Tournament. This will be the fourth straight year (minus 2020) that ETBU has hosted a regional tournament.
“Anytime you get to play on your home field it’s a huge advantage and we are excited about the opportunity to get more games at Bell Park at Taylor Field,” said Head Coach Janae Shirley.
ETBU has now hosted five regionals and one Super Regional in the past 16 years and is the home for the 2023 NCAA Division III National Championship Tournament June 1-7. The last four regional tournaments have been at Bell Park at Taylor Field in 2019, 2021, 2022 and now 2023. ETBU also hosted a regional tournament in 2009 and the Super Regional in 2014.
Coming to ETBU will be SUNY-Geneseo (25-16-1), Belhaven University (25-11), and No. 8 Texas Lutheran University (38-6). SUNY-Geneseo (25-16-1) won the SUNYAC (State University of New York Athletic Conference) tournament for the third year in a row for the automatic bid. Both Belhaven and TLU received at-large bids. Belhaven won the Collegiate Conference of the South (CCS) Tournament but as a new conference do not have an automatic bid. TLU finished second in the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC) Tournament after winning the regular season championship.
ETBU is 28-0 at home this year and earned the automatic bid into the tournament with a 3-2 win over Mary Hardin-Baylor University in the American Southwest Conference Championship Tournament. They are currently 38-5 and now have won 11 ASC Tournament Championships with six under Shirley.
In 16 appearances, ETBU is 34-31 in the NCAA Tournament winning the 2010 National Championship and playing in the 2014 National Championship Tournament in Tyler. They have played in two Super Regionals (2014, 2017) and are 30-25 under Shirley in the NCAA post season.
The Marshall, Texas Regional Tournament will start on Thursday at 2 p.m. when ETBU will take on SUNY-Geneseo. TLU will face Belhaven at 4:30 p.m. There will be three games on Friday, with the championship game on Saturday at noon.
Schedule
Thursday: G1: ETBU vs. SUNY-G (2 p.m.); G2: TLU vs. BU (4:30 p.m.)
Friday: G3: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2 (noon); G4: Loser G1 vs. Loser G2 (2:30 p.m.); G5: Winner G4 vs. Loser G3 (5 p.m.)
Saturday: G6: Winner G3 vs. Winner G5 (noon); G7: if necessary game (2:30 p.m.)
Baseball
MARSHALL — Receiving the automatic bid into the NCAA Division III National Tournament, No. 14/No. 22 East Texas Baptist University has been chosen to host the Marshall, Texas Regional Tournament this weekend. ETBU is the No. 1 regionally ranked team Region 10 and will host three other programs in a four-team tournament.
“This is a great opportunity for us. It’s going to be fun with an electric atmosphere and we are glad we get to stay at home for this one,” said Head Coach Jared Hood.
ETBU will be hosting California Lutheran University, Pacific University (Ore.), and Trinity University (Texas). CLU is the SCLIAC champion defeating Chapman University over the weekend. Pacific earned an at-large bid after finishing second in the Northwest Conference championship while Trinity won the SCAC championship over Texas Lutheran.
The tournament will start on Friday with two games as ETBU will take on California Lutheran and Trinity will face Pacific.
“These are quality programs coming to ETBU for this tournament. I don’t know much about them right now except historically they have done very well. We are looking forward to this and having them in Marshall,” said Hood.
Both Trinity (2016) and California Lutheran (2017) have won national championships and Pacific has made the past two NCAA Tournaments.
ETBU will open up the tournament at 11 a.m. on Friday in game one vs. CLU with Pacific and Trinity to follow at 2:30 p.m. The winners of those games will play at 11 a.m. on Saturday. The championship game will be on Sunday at 11 a.m.
Schedule
Friday: G1: ETBU vs. CLU (11 a.m.); G2: PU vs. TU (2:30 p.m.)
Saturday: G3: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2 (11 a.m.); G4: Loser G1 vs. Loser G2 (2:30 p.m.); G5: Winner G4 vs. Loser G3 (6 p.m.)
Sunday: G6: Winner G3 vs. Winner G5 (11 a.m.); G7: if necessary game (2:30 p.m.)