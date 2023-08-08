MARSHALL — Leading the American Southwest Conference in Distinguished Scholar-Athlete award winners, East Texas Baptist University had five student-athletes voted as the top academic player for their sport. This is the most for ETBU in one season since the ASC started the award in 2007-08.
Jake Miller (baseball), Ashley Croft (softball), Kip Childress (men’s golf), Brandon Watson (men’s track & field) and Graycee Mosley (women’s track & field) were all awarded the top Distinguished Scholar-Athlete award. It is the second year in a row that ETBU has led the ASC with the most DSA awards.
Along with that, ETBU has the most ASC Distinguished Scholar-Athlete award winners for baseball (six), softball (seven), and men’s track and field (five). It was also the second year in a row for Powell to earn the men’s track & field award and the third year in a row the men’s golf won the award.
Below are the student-athletes that were nominated for their respective sport:
Men’s Basketball: Ryan Elzy
Women’s Basketball: Mollie Dittmar
Men’s Cross Country: Noah Mink
Women’s Cross Country: Scarlett Perez
Football: EJ Burgess
Women’s Golf: Emily Watson
Men’s Soccer: Bruno Palmieri
Women’s Soccer: Amy Pineda
Men’s Tennis: Slade Austin
Women’s Tennis: Isabelle Duarte
Volleyball: Graycee Mosley
Miller was a two-time All-ASC recipient and member of the 2023 ASC All-Tournament Team. Miller helped the Tigers baseball team capture the program’s first ASC title, NCAA Division III Regional and Super Regional titles that eventually helped reach its first NCAA Division III World Series and finish third nationally after a record-setting 42-win season. Miller graduated and earned a 4.00 GPA with his master’s in business administration in May 2023.
Childress was a first-place finisher at the 2023 American Southwest Conference Men’s Golf Championship. Childress fell in the playoff hole, but helped the Tigers to a best finish as ASC Tournament runner-up. Childress holds a 3.93 GPA and is majoring in business.
Croft was named to the NFCA All-American Third Team this past spring. Croft got selected as the ASC Tournament Most Outstanding Player after helping the Tigers to an 11th ASC title. She is a two-time All-ASC and NFCA All-Region First Teams. Croft was ASC Pitcher of the Year and NFCA Pitcher of the Year Watchlist. She held a 3.90 GPA with a degree in rehabilitative science. Croft was on President’s List all three years at ETBU and was granted the 2023 ASC Medal of Honor.
Powell is a two-time NCAA National Qualifier in three events with the most recent this past spring in the 100m, 200m, and high jump. Powell is a two-time ASC Distinguished Scholar-Athlete in track and field. He is the first student-athlete in ETBU history to qualify for nationals in three events in back-to-back years. Powell was 2023 CSC Academic All-District, two-time ASC Academic All-Conference, multiple times on President’s List, on Dean’s List, Chi Alpha Sigma Award, and highest GPA of 4.00 on the track and field team the past two years.
Mosley was the ASC Champion in Discus this past year. Mosley finished All-ASC First Team in the event and would launch the 11th best throw in West Region at 128 feet, 10 inches. She was a multisport athlete with her success in volleyball. In her first season, Mosley was an All-American and All-ASC First Team. In the classroom, she was on the President’s List for a 4.0 GPA and is majoring in biochemistry. Mosley was inducted into the Alpha Lambda Delta honor society.