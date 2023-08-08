MARSHALL — What a year in academics for East Texas Baptist University as 228 student-athletes have been named to the American Southwest Conference All-Academic Team. The 228 student-athletes are the most in ETBU athletic history to earn the award.
Three teams led the ASC with the most student-athletes for their respective sport. Baseball led again for the third year in a row with 41. Volleyball had the most for their sport with 15, while women’s track and field tied for the most at 11. The Sports Information Student Assistants also had 20 members on the list.
The 2020-21 athletic season marked the first year the ASC changed the award to include freshman. Since that time, over 200 student-athletes from ETBU have earned the award each year. To be eligible for ASC Academic All-Conference honors, student-athletes must have been in attendance and completed at least one academic year (two consecutive semesters) at their institution. They must also have a 3.0 cumulative grade point average (GPA) after the spring semester.
Teams by the Numbers
Baseball: 41 (most for the sport)
Football: 35
Women’s Soccer: 20
Men’s Track & Field: 20
Women’s Basketball: 16
Softball: 15
Volleyball: 15 (most for the sport)
Men’s Soccer: 15
Women’s Track & Field: 11 (tied for most in the sport)
Men’s Tennis: 10
Women’s Tennis: 9
Men’s Golf: 8
Women’s Golf: 5
Men’s Basketball: 3
Women’s Cross Country: 3
Men’s Cross Country: 2
Baseball
After a strong year on the field, the East Texas Baptist University baseball program has received an award for the academic excellence. They were awarded the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) Team Academic Excellence Award for the eighth year in a row and was just one of two American Southwest Conference programs to earn the award.
The award, which is presented by Sports Attack, is given to teams that posted a grade point average of 3.0 or better on a 4.0 scale. ETBU had 40 players with a 3.0 grade point average or higher on the team from freshmen through graduate students. The team finished with a 3.38 cumulative GPA and had a 3.44 for the spring semester.
Head Coach Jared Hood has led the program for nine seasons and now has guided his team to eight ABCA Team Academic Excellence Awards.
Softball
Academic excellence is a major part of the East Texas Baptist University softball program as 10 student-athletes have been named National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) scholar-athletes. It is the seventh year in a row that ETBU has student-athletes named as NFCA Scholar-Athletes and the fifth time with 10 or more players earning the award. ETBU finished the year with a team grade point of average of 3.42 and was one of four American Southwest Conference programs to make the list.
For a student-athlete to earn the award, they need to have a 3.5 grade point average or higher for the academic year. The players making the list this year are Braelyn Buchanan, Corley Carpenter, Ashley Croft, Allison Damiani, Kendall Droesch, Mary Frances Ellis, Sydney Green, Hannah Kelley, Emma Overla and Toni Tamborello.
Both Croft and Damiani earned the award for the third straight year as Ellis is on the team for the second year in a row. Croft and Ellis also were College Sports Communicators Academic All-Americans this year.
ETBU finished the year at 39-7, were the ASC Tournament Champions, and hosted the NCAA Division III Marshall, Texas Regional Tournament.