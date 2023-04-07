MARSHALL — For the fifth time this season, East Texas Baptist University has won an American Southwest Conference Track Athlete of the Week award. Deteveon Lewis has been selected a second time this year for his times at the Texas Relays.
Lewis ran at the Texas Relays for the second time in his career against some of the nation’s best in NCAA Division I, II and NAIA. He returned to the Texas Relays after running in the 100-meter dash in 2019.
ETBU is currently ranked 12th in the nation, and Lewis is a part of the 4x100 meter relay team that is fourth in the nation.
Below is the release from the ASC:
East Texas Baptist senior Detaveon Lewis (Austin, Texas) participated in two events at the Texas Relays and finished in the top half of the 100-meter dash with a time of 10.66 against participants from NCAA Division I, II and NAIA. He then ran in the 4x100 meter relay against NCAA Division I, II and NAIA teams as they finished with a 41.94. This is the second time Lewis has been named ASC Track Athlete of the Week this season.
ASC Track & Field Athletes of the Week:
- Brandon Powell (Track – Feb. 14, March 21)
- Detaveon Lewis (Track – Feb. 28)
- Rangel Miller (Track – March 28)
Women’s Tennis
MARSHALL — A third East Texas Baptist University women’s tennis player has been named the American Southwest Conference East Division in freshman Fernanda Ruiz Burkart. She earned the award after her play at the University of the Ozarks.
ETBU is currently 11-5 and 2-0 in the ASC East and has won their last three matches.
Below is the release from the ASC:
East Texas Baptist freshman Fernanda Ruiz Burkart (Merida, Mexico) helped the Tigers to a 9-0 sweep over Ozarks moving to a 2-0 record in the East Division. Burkart teamed up with Maryam Sharafeldin in No. 3 doubles with an 8-3 result. She followed that in No. 5 singles with a 6-1, 6-3 result.
ASC East Tennis Players of the Week:
- Addy Seward (March 21)
- Maryam Sharafeldin (Feb. 28)
Men’s Tennis
MARSHALL — A key player in a big American Southwest Conference East Division win for the East Texas Baptist University, Jake Gibson has been named the Player of the Week for his play. Gibson had two points in a close 5-4 win over Ozarks to stay undefeated in the ASC East.
Gibson earns his first ASC award and is the second ETBU men’s tennis player to be named a Player of the Week this year. Sam Black was the first player on February 21.
ETBU is currently 9-8 on the year and 2-0 in the ASC East. The nine wins are a program best.
Below is the ASC release on Gibson:
East Texas Baptist freshman Jake Gibson (Brighton, U.K.) scored two of the five points in a key 5-4 win over Ozarks to stay undefeated in the East Division. He won a tie breaking match at No. 3 singles to help get the fifth point. He then won 8-4 in doubles at No. 1. ETBU is now 2-0 in ASC East and won nine matches, which continues to be a program best.