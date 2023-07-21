MARSHALL — Success continues to come to East Texas Baptist for character, service, and athletic awards as they earn their second straight American Southwest Conference Woman of the Year Award. ETBU softball player Ashley Croft was voted the winner of this prestigious award by the ASC’s Council of Senior Woman Administrators.
The ASC also hands out the Man of the Year Award as ETBU baseball player Jake Miller won the award. ETBU has now swept all the major ASC awards this year with the Male and Female Players of the Year and Man and Women of the Year.
“Congratulations to Ashley Croft and Jake Miller on such a distinctive and very deserving honor. Both Ashley and Jake were respected leaders on their teams and consistently performed at a high level on the field,” said ETBU’s Vice President for Student Engagement and Athletics Ryan Erwin. “They accomplished so much during their time as an ETBU Tiger and we could not be prouder of their commitment to excellence and servant leadership, which was evident throughout their career in the classroom, in the Marshall community, and athletically.
“As model student-athletes, who excelled in their athletic pursuits, they displayed great sportsmanship, and were driven by their faith in everything they did. Ashley and Jake’s leadership on their teams and throughout the ETBU campus community always went above and beyond and we will forever be grateful for the contributions and the impact they had on everyone they interacted with over the years here ‘On the Hilltop’ at ETBU.”
Croft, a utility player/pitcher from the softball program who is from Cypress, Texas, earned her bachelor’s in rehabilitative science this May and finished Summa Cum Laude with a 3.90 GPA. She finished her final seven semesters at ETBU on President’s List with a 4.0 GPA.
Croft earned NFCA All-American Third Team as a utility player and pitcher and was NFCA All-Region First Team. Croft was also ASC Pitcher of the Year, All-ASC First Team, ASC Tournament Most Outstanding Player, and NFCA Pitcher of the Year Watchlist, ASC Hitter of the Week and ASC Pitcher of the Week. In 2021-22, Croft was All-ASC Third Team. In 2020-21, Croft earned NFCA West All-Region First Team, All-ASC First Team, NFCA National Pitcher of the Week, and was two-time ASC Pitcher of the Week. All three seasons with the Tigers, Croft was part of a top 25 nationally ranked program.
“We are so excited for Ashley to be honored as the ASC Woman of the Year and NCAA Woman of the Year nominee,” said ETBU Softball Head Coach Janae Shirley. “Ashley is such a hard-working and selfless individual. She really is the example of what we hope all of our young women in our program strive to be. She was always the first to encourage a teammate, to put in extra work, to help someone out or go the extra mile. From the start of her time in our program, we knew that Ashley would positively impact those around her and make our program better and there is no doubt that she was able to do that in her time in a ETBU Uniform.”
Croft’s effort in the line-up and in the circle helped continue ETBU’s softball success in the ASC by winning its 11th title and hosting a fourth straight NCAA Marshall, Texas, Regional Tournament. The Tigers went 39-7 overall, which included a 22-5 record in the ASC. Croft delivered eight innings in the circle of the tournament-clinching contest. The first seven innings were scoreless as she had a key single that was part of a three-run bottom of the eighth to hoist the ASC title banner and trophy.
Croft got recognized often for her academics, as she was tabbed 2023 Third Team College Sports Communicators Academic All-American and Academic All-District. She was inducted to Pi Gamma Mu, the International Honors Society in Social Sciences, and to Chi Alpha Sigma Honors Society, a national scholar-athlete society to have student-athletes who have excelled in both the classroom and athletic competition. Croft was a 2023 ASC Scholar-Athlete Medal of Honor. In 2022, Croft earned TOBY Awards Highest Team GPA at ETBU and was awarded the Transfer Honor Scholarship and Christian Leadership Scholarship. In 2021, Croft was recognized with the School of Professional Studies Rising Star Award, which is given to students in the School of Professional Studies that display a promising academic and professional future. Croft also was a member of Chemistry Club and had those same scholarships from the aforementioned year.
Croft got out in the community this past year by helping with Mission Marshall Food Bank. She had an opportunity to go on a mission trip to Australia with the softball team. While with the team, Croft served food at Lobethal Community and went caroling at the live nativity scene in Lobethal Australia. She also served at Living Hope Church and SecondBites in Australia, which included helping with food pantry and wrapping presents. The final thing overseas was putting on a Softball Clinic to help teach sport skills and shared testimony with over 30 children. Croft was also able to volunteer at Woodard Elementary School to help in the library and create decorations for their book fair. In 2022, ETBU softball earned NAD3AA Community Service Award for their Pen Pale program during CoVID. Croft also was able to complete 120 observation hours at Star Physical Therapy and 60 observation hours at Oakbend Physical Therapy, both located in Cypress. In three years, Croft was a Bible Study Member and Servant Leader with the softball team and participated in Operation Christmas Card.
Man of the Year
Making history for the East Texas Baptist University athletic department, baseball student-athlete Jake Miller becomes the Tiger’s first winner for the American Southwest Conference Man of the Year award. It is only the second year for the award from the ASC. ETBU also was awarded the ASC Woman of the Year award winner in Ashley Croft to sweep the major award.
ETBU becomes the first school in ASC history to sweep all the major awards in one year winning both the Male (Sayers Collins) and Female (Tristen Maddox) Athlete of the Year and Man and Woman of the Year. Along with that, Mollie Dittmar was the ASC’s Woman Community Service Award winner.
Miller, a shortstop from North Richland Hills, finished with a masters of business administration and a 4.00 grade-point-average. He was All-ASC Honorable Mention, on the ASC All-Tournament Team, D3baseball.com Team of the Week, and NCBWA National Hitter of the Week Honorable Mention this season along with being on the ABCA All-Defensive Team for Region X. In 2021, he was selected to the All-ASC First Team and the ASC Hitter of the Week, once. Regionally, he made the both the ABCA and D3baseball.com All-Region Second Team.
Miller contributed to a historic campaign for Tigers’ baseball, leading the team to a record setting 42 wins and third place finish in the NCAA Division III World Series. His key performances helped propell ETBU to its first Super Regional, Regional, and ASC Tournament championships.
For the season in 56 games played, he batted .327 and recorded 46 runs scored, 56 hits, 16 doubles, five home runs, 46 runs-batted-in, five stolen bases, had .509 slugging percentage and 87 total bases. He was first in the ASC for doubles, ninth in RBI, and 10th in total bases.
In the classroom, Miller was named 2023 College Sports Communicators Academic All-District. He is a four-time ASC Academic All-Conference member and five-times on the President’s List (2018-21). He graduated Cum Laude in 2021 and was on the Provost’s list in 2018 earning ETBU’s Robert E. Craig Christian Athlete award for academics and athletics in 2022. For the past four years, his teammates voted for him to wear No. 16 jersey (James Morgan Award) for his character, athletic play, and academics.
In the community, Miller was the ETBU Student Engagement graduate assistant from 2021-23 where he helped with and planned campus activities. This past academic year, he served as the FCA Campus Vice President, and has been a FCA Campus Group Leader from 2020-23. He organized and led youth baseball camps, sent letters of encouragement to children in hospitals through FCA, served in leadership for church camps, and coordinated other community service events and projects during his career at East Texas Baptist. These opportunities include: Marshall Airport Park ballpark clean up, painting new light posts in downtown Marshall, ETBU Tiger Camp Leader, Operation Christmas Child, Boys and Girls Club of the Big Pines, and summer camp coach for Southlake Carroll Senior High camps.