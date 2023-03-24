MARSHALL — An exciting post-season run has boosted East Texas Baptist University into the top 25 final rankings by D3hoops.com for men’s basketball. In the final poll, ETBU came in 20th place being ranked for the second time this season.
ETBU earned 140 points in the final poll with a 24-6 record moving up four spots from the week 13 poll. ETBU jumped in to the top 25 poll in week 13 after winning the program’s second American Southwest Conference Tournament championship. Both ETBU and Mary Hardin-Baylor made the top 25 from the ASC as UMHB finished at 13th.
The two weeks being ranked is the most since three straight weeks to start the 2015-16 season. The 20th ranking is the third highest ranking in program history as they were 19th in the final poll for the 2014-15 season and 15th in week three of the 2015-16 season. ETBU did receive votes for seven weeks this season in the national poll.
ETBU claimed their second ASC Tournament Championship with a win over Hardin-Simmons University in Belton. They then claimed a NCAA Tournament first-round victory over then No. 15 St. Thomas. The 24 wins are the third most in program history and second most in the NCAA Division III era.
Softball
MARSHALL — Moving up one spot in the latest National Fastpitch Coaches Association poll, East Texas Baptist University is now seventh in the nation. It is the 122nd week in a row that ETBU has been nationally ranked.
ETBU received 190 points and is just 20 points out of being in the top five. The Tigers started the season ranked 13th in the preseason pol and moved to eighth in the first weekly poll. At 16-1 on the year, ETBU has the third most wins in the national poll behind No. 1 Salisbury’s 17 wins and No. 8 Berry College’s 18 wins. ETBU has now won 12 straight games and is 13-0 at home and 5-1 in the ASC.
In the ASC, Hardin-Simmons University is the other program ranked at 21st with 50 points moving up from 24th.
ETBU travels to Belton this weekend for a three-game ASC Series with Mary Hardin-Baylor.