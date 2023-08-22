MARSHALL — It has been a year of post-season awards for the East Texas Baptist University athletics as another has been added for the program. ETBU softball player Ashley Croft was named the NCAA Division III Commissioner’s Association Region 10 Women’s Student-Athlete of the Year. She will now be put onto the national ballot for a chance to become the national award winner.
The award is in its second year and Croft becomes the American Southwest Conference’s first winner.
Croft led the Tigers’ softball program to their 11th ASC title, going 3-0 during tournament play which included a walk-off in eight innings in the championship. Her performance in the tournament game helped her achieve ASC Tournament Most Outstanding Player.
Croft was NFCA All-American, NFCA All-America Scholar-Athlete, ASC Distinguished Scholar-Athlete, College Sports Communicators Academic All-American Third Team, ASC Pitcher of the Year, Two-Time NFCA All-Region First Team, Three-time ASC All-Conference selection, NFCA Pitcher of the Year Watch list, NFCA National Pitcher of the Week and ASC Hitter of the Week and three-time ASC Pitcher of the Week.
Croft worked with Mission Marshall Food Bank this past year, bagging groceries and being a shopper’s assistant. Croft was able to experience several service projects with her teammates on a Mission Trip to Australia. This included volunteering at the Lobethal Community, Living Hope Church, and SecondBites. Her team put together a softball clinic in Australia, teaching softball skills and shared testimony with over 30 children. Throughout her collegiate career, Croft has been able to serve with her team. The ETBU softball program earned NAD3AA Community Service Award for their Pen Pal program during CoVID. Other notable projects include: Woodard Elementary School, Operation Christmas Child, and Arbor Day Tree Planting on ETBU’s campus. Croft is described as a Servant Leader and Bible Study Member for the team. At ETBU, she is part of Fellowship Christian Athletes, Chemistry Club, Chi Alpha Sigma Honors Society and Pi Gamma Mu Honor Society.
Croft graduated in May, 2023 with a bachelor’s in rehabilitative science. Her final seven semesters at ETBU, she made the President’s List (4.0 GPA). Croft graduated summa cum laude (3.9 cumulative GPA). Croft was presented 2023 ASC Scholar-Athlete Medal of Honor for East Texas Baptist, which is awarded to one male and one female member at each ASC institution that has compiled the most outstanding record in academics, athletics and leadership over their collegiate career.
Conferences were permitted to submit two nominations for each award if at least one of the nominations was an international student/ethnic minority. Graduating seniors were the only student-athletes eligible for this award. Selection criteria for the awards included considerations based on academic achievement, athletics excellence, service and leadership and a personal statement submitted by each nominee.
Voting was conducted by the commissioners within each of the 10 regions, with the top male and female honoree recognized as finalists for the Awards Committee to select the Division III Commissioner’s Association Men’s Sport and Women’s Sport Student-Athlete of the Year.
The two national winners will be announced later this month.