MARSHALL — Appointed to the National Association of Division III Athletic Administrators (NADIIIAA) National Board, East Texas Baptist University’s Vice President for Student Engagement and Athletics will be one of six At-Large members on the newly organized team. There are 11 members on the NADIIIAA board ranging from director of athletics to an assistant dean and an associate athletic director.
“I am honored to be selected to serve as a member of the NADIIIAA Board of Directors and look forward to being able to play a small role in shaping the future of NCAA Division III, while looking to grow and serving the membership of NADIIIAA,” Erwin said. “As intercollegiate athletics continues to evolve, I am excited to work alongside my collegiate to continue to enhance the student-athlete experience, while investing in the lives of future leaders.”
Erwin is entering his eighth year at ETBU having served as the Vice President of Athletics since 2016 and adding the leadership role for Student Engagement in 2020. This past year he served as a chair for the NCAA Division III Regional Athletic Committee for Region 10.
He came to ETBU from Rogers State University (Okla.), an NCAA Division II institution, after serving as the Director of Athletics for three years. He started his career at Dallas Baptist University and has more than 20 years of experience in collegiate athletics.
Since arriving at ETBU, Erwin has helped implement several new sports at ETBU, including acrobatics and tumbling, bass fishing, beach volleyball, ice hockey, lacrosse and men’s and women’s golf. Erwin’s leadership has led to many facility upgrades throughout campus, including the construction of an indoor, on-campus golf training facility, a new softball stadium and clubhouse, remodel of the football team room, the installation of artificial turf at Ornelas Stadium (football), Woods Field (baseball), and Taylor Field (softball). In addition, Erwin lead a full remodel of the Maxwell Strength Center and the Dean Healthplex, which included new equipment, flooring and branding, while also adding padded outfield walls at the baseball and softball fields for enhanced player safety.
ETBU also started the Tiger Athletic Mission Experience (TAME), which gives student-athletes the opportunity to travel internationally and share their faith through their God-given athletic talents and abilities. Erwin was instrumental in securing a licensing agreement with Learfield Licensing, negotiating a department wide exclusive Nike contract through BSN Sports, launching a new athletic website through Sidearm, introducing an online ticketing system, and increasing the ETBU student-athlete grade point average during his tenure. While at ETBU, Erwin has served as the chair of the American Southwest Conference Directors of Athletics and on the NCAA Division III Baseball West Regional Advisory Committee.
Erwin’s experience in athletic leadership as Director of Athletics at two NCAA Division II programs has proven to strengthen ETBU’s athletic department. From his time at Rogers State University and Dallas Baptist University, Erwin has set higher standards in each position improving and increasing academic performance, athletic success, fundraising, student engagement, community service, and branding. During his time in Oklahoma, Erwin guided Rogers State through their approval process to NCAA Division II from NAIA. He also secured a licensing agreement to protect the Rogers State athletic brand and launched an online athletic store selling their products.
With 20 years of collegiate experience in administration from sports information, compliance, and administration, Erwin has been able to help mold and shape three departments along with being a part of numerous committees. He led the Heartland Conference as the chair of athletic director for eight years, was a member of the NCAA Division II Athletic Directors Association Board of Directors, and served on the NCAA Division II Mentoring Program.
Starting his athletic leadership career at Dallas Baptist University, Erwin spent 10 years as a Patriot working in several capacities. He worked his way up to Director of Athletics after starting as the Director of Sports Information and then Compliance Director. In 2006, he moved into the role as the Director of Athletics serving there for seven years. He was an integral part of the strategic planning and fundraising efforts to help improve athletic facilities, including the building of Horner Ballpark ($9 million baseball facility), $1.5 million renovation of Burg Gymnasium, construction of new athletic and intramural fields, expansion of athletic training and player development facilities, and remodeling of team locker and meeting room areas. He also oversaw the development of six club sports. Erwin also coached the DBU hockey team and was instrumental in the implementation of a comprehensive discipleship-based ministry program and a global sports mission program.
Erwin’s career has also had a major impact on academics and community service at all the universities. His emphasis on bettering the student-athlete improved the overall grade point average at Rogers State, Dallas Baptist, and ETBU. Being a part of the Claremore, Oklahoma community Erwin invested in the people and town around him. He spent time serving on the Threat Review and Assessment Committee (TARC), Rogers County Trust Authority, and the Rogers County Friends of Scouts and Children’s Advocacy Center.
He and his wife, Kristy, have two children, Gage and Gentry, and live in Marshall. He earned his bachelor of arts in broadcast communication from DBU with a minor in Biblical studies and psychology. He also holds a master of education in higher education administration. Erwin serves on the Board for several organizations in the area, including the First Tee of the Piney Woods, Marshall Community Advisory Council, Marshall Youth Softball Association, Visit Marshall, and the City of Marshall Quality of Life Taskforce. He is also an adjunct faculty member at ETBU and attends Immanuel Baptist Church in Marshall.